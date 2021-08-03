Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LdeW_0bG0Y08I00

BEIJING — (AP) — European stocks opened higher Tuesday while Asian markets declined as jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant in China and the United States dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits.

London and Frankfurt advanced while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed lower Monday, weighed down by declines for tech, energy, industrial and communications stocks.

Investors were encouraged by unexpectedly strong U.S. earnings but are more uneasy as China, the United States and other governments try to stop the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

“Concerns (are) rising once again that the global recovery could be thrown off track by the virus,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

“What is spooking markets is China,” Halley said. “It’s not a huge reach to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves as elusive to control for Chinese authorities as it has to officials globally.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.3% to 7,103.62 and the DAX in Frankfurt added under 0.1% to 15,579.92. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.8% to 6,727.16.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 index was up 0.3%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.4% higher.

On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% while the Dow dropped 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1%.

A slide in technology, industrial, raw materials and communication companies weighed on the market. Energy stocks also fell in tandem with crude oil prices. Gains by health care stocks, utilities and a variety of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped keep the losses in check.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3,447.99 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 27,641.83. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.2% lower at 26,194.82.

The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.4% to 3,237.14 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was off 0.2% at 7,474.50.

India's Sensex rose 1.1% to 53,516.34. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Bangkok and Indonesia gained.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. employment data due out Friday for indications of whether hiring has held up.

On Monday, U.S. markets appeared to shrug off a report by the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group, that manufacturing slowed in July. Many companies are being held back by supply chain disruptions.

Also this week, some 150 companies in the S&P 500 are due to report results.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $71.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Monday, the contract fell $2.69 to $71.26. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 30 cents to $73.19 per barrel in London. It tumbled $2.52 the previous session to $72.89 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 109.16 yen from Monday's 109.25 yen The euro gained to $1.1882 from $1.1874.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Markets#Ap#European#Oanda#Chinese#Dow#Nasdaq#Utilities#The Hang Seng#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Related
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
EconomyPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China's July exports, imports rise, but growth slows

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports rose by double digits in July but growth slowed as global efforts to control the coronavirus’ more contagious delta variant weighed on business and consumer spending. Exports rose 18.9% over a year earlier to $282.7 billion, decelerating from June’s 32.2%, customs data...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,465-point plateau although it's likely to open higher again on Friday.
WorldPlainview Daily Herald

Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street rose to a record high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai and Seoul declined while Tokyo advanced. Hong Kong and Sydney were little-changed.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 370 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,600-point plateau although it may reverse those losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksBusiness Insider

Futures Pointing To Mixed Open On Wall Street After Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open on Friday following the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report. The mixed performance by the futures comes after the Labor Department released a report showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of July.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world's biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little...
StocksBusiness Insider

Taiwan Stock Market May Snap Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 370 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,620-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly lower in choppy trading on Thursday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 a tad below the 7,500 level near all-time highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, weighed down mining giants and energy firms. Traders are also spooked amid concerns about the worsening domestic coronavirus situation in New South Wales.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

US Stocks, Oil Prices Stumble As Jobs Report Disappoints

Wall Street stocks and oil prices slipped on Wednesday as a disappointing private US jobs report and the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. European stock markets closed higher but the Dow fell after a report showed that hiring by American firms had been far weaker...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Regain Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly lower, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 83 points. Continued optimism about the economic outlook...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wall Street opens higher, led by energy, retail stocks

SINGAPORE — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday led by energy, real estate and financial companies. New data showed the U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $75.7 billion in June and the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. Investors will watch Weber, the pioneering maker of grills and other outdoor cooking equipment, which makes its stock market debut later today.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending slightly higher hours before Thursday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading slightly higher ahead of Thursday's opening bell. A report from ADP showed that 330,000 jobs were added by the private sector in July, almost half the number that economists were expecting. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back the labor market, according to ADP. Federal Reserve policy makers have said the recovery of the labor market is a key factor in monetary policy decisions.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong Wall Street but pandemic worries persist

* EM stocks index on course to make back last week’s losses. * China, Turkey among those reporting surge in COVID cases. Aug 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks carried on a strong handover from Wall Street overnight, looking to extend gains for a third straight session on Wednesday, while an index of developing market currencies climbed to a one-month peak.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As Delta Virus Variant Fans Worry About Recovery, Asian Markets Are Mixed.

As Delta Virus Variant Fans Worry About Recovery, Asian Markets Are Mixed. As the impact of the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus type on the global recovery stoked concerns that the prognosis might not be as rosy as previously believed, Asian markets were mixed Tuesday and oil extended losses. While corporate results...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK -- Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. 'œRetail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in June,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei slips on Wall Street retreat, record virus cases in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Nikkei fell to a near six-month low on Wednesday, as a retreat in Wall Street and concerns about rising coronavirus cases soured sentiment ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Shin-Etsu Chemical dipped despite fairly upbeat earnings, while Apple suppliers slipped following the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy