Bull Sharks, Dinos, Pirates & Princesses and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Bulls Homestand

Both the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls made bold acquisitions in free agency but may have moved in opposite directions this offseason. The Miami Heat, clearly, had a plan this offseason. NBA free agency opened at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday; by 7:00 the Heat had acquired Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, retained Duncan Robinson, and extended Jimmy Butler, solidifying a formidable yet expensive (and aging) starting five. After signing Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo in the following days, Miami’s offseason appears complete. With the team now working against the hard cap and with limited flexibility moving forward, this is an enormous bet by the Heat on the present. Lowry and Butler, whose deals will take them through their age-37 and age-35 seasons, respectively, will almost certainly decline over the life of their new contracts, likely to the point of being significantly overpaid. The hope is that they’ll be worth enough on the front end to justify some pain on the other side.