BP boosts dividend, buybacks as profit soars

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -BP said on Tuesday it will increase its dividend by 4% and ramp up share buybacks after second-quarter profit rose to $2.8 billion on the back of higher oil and gas prices, beating expectations. London-based BP joins rivals including Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron to boost shareholder...

#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#Dividend#Chevron#Oil And Gas#Bp#Reuters#Totalenergies
