BP boosts dividend, buybacks as profit soars

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.