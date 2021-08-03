BID NOTICE The Clearfield Area School District will accept bids

The Clearfield Area School District will accept bids for garbage removal services until 11:00 a.m., August 18, 2021. Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to Samuel J. Maney, CPA, Business Administrator, Clearfield Area School District, P.O. Box 710, Clearfield, PA 16830 to arrive no later than 11:00 a.m., August 18, 2021. Envelopes must be clearly marked "SEALED BID - GARBAGE REMOVAL SERVICES." The Board reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids and to award bids in the best interest of the District.