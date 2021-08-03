The Black Mesa Trail In Oklahoma Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

Any nature lover in Oklahoma knows we’ve got plenty of fantastic trails here. Our scenery is unparalleled , and no matter what kind of landscape you’re looking for, you can find it in the Sooner State . Oklahoma has an incredibly diverse 12 ecoregions within its borders. One trail that will show you all of our beauty while giving you quite a workout is the Black Mesa Trail.

Located within the beautiful Black Mesa State Park and Nature Preserve, the Black Mesa Trails runs about 8.5 miles. It is a little steep in some areas, but with an overall elevation gain of 734 feet, the slope is not too bad through most of the trail.

There isn't a ton of shade and it can get really hot here, so make sure you wear plenty of sunblock and bring lots of water.

The Black Mesa Trail's views are incredible. You'll actually end the hike at the highest point in all of Oklahoma, 4,973 feet above sea level. There are so many interesting rock formations in this area.

Sunsets and sunrises are absolutely incredible here. Dawn is generally the best time to go because of the lack of shade. The trail tends to be fairly secluded, so you'll have lots of solitude.

Wildlife lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of birds in this area. Hikers also report seeing rattlesnakes, grasshoppers, and spiny lizards. Watch your step!

The out-and-back hike takes about 3-5 hours for most hikers. You'll be able to see several states from the top of the mesa.

These views will really have you appreciating how beautiful Oklahoma truly is.

Have you hiked the Black Mesa Trail in Oklahoma’s Black Mesa State Park? Share your experiences in the comments.

For more information, check out the Black Mesa page from our friends at Alltrails .

