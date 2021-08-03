Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

The Black Mesa Trail In Oklahoma Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

By Lisa Sammons
Posted by 
Only In Oklahoma
Only In Oklahoma
 4 days ago

Any nature lover in Oklahoma knows we’ve got plenty of fantastic trails here. Our scenery is unparalleled , and no matter what kind of landscape you’re looking for, you can find it in the Sooner State . Oklahoma has an incredibly diverse 12 ecoregions within its borders. One trail that will show you all of our beauty while giving you quite a workout is the Black Mesa Trail.

Located within the beautiful Black Mesa State Park and Nature Preserve, the Black Mesa Trails runs about 8.5 miles. It is a little steep in some areas, but with an overall elevation gain of 734 feet, the slope is not too bad through most of the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLEbO_0bG0WjMM00
JIMMY 22/Alltrails

There isn't a ton of shade and it can get really hot here, so make sure you wear plenty of sunblock and bring lots of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMPh5_0bG0WjMM00
leanna jackson/Alltrails

The Black Mesa Trail's views are incredible. You'll actually end the hike at the highest point in all of Oklahoma, 4,973 feet above sea level. There are so many interesting rock formations in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmQiO_0bG0WjMM00
leanna jackson/Alltrails

Sunsets and sunrises are absolutely incredible here. Dawn is generally the best time to go because of the lack of shade. The trail tends to be fairly secluded, so you'll have lots of solitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axRZ5_0bG0WjMM00
Amber E/Tripadvisor

Wildlife lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of birds in this area. Hikers also report seeing rattlesnakes, grasshoppers, and spiny lizards. Watch your step!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONZQg_0bG0WjMM00
Hank Latimer/Alltrails

The out-and-back hike takes about 3-5 hours for most hikers. You'll be able to see several states from the top of the mesa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jj6Wk_0bG0WjMM00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM/Flickr

These views will really have you appreciating how beautiful Oklahoma truly is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fma3Y_0bG0WjMM00
bingo-dingo/Tripadvisor

Have you hiked the Black Mesa Trail in Oklahoma’s Black Mesa State Park? Share your experiences in the comments.

For more information, check out the Black Mesa page from our friends at Alltrails .

The post The Black Mesa Trail In Oklahoma Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Oklahoma

Only In Oklahoma

3K+
Followers
354
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oklahoma is for people who LOVE the Sooner State. We publish one Oklahoma article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Formations#Nature Preserve#The Black Mesa Trail#Black Mesa State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma

Ever had the urge to fly? Not on an airplane but actually soaring through the clouds as if you had wings. Well, we cannot get you real wings but we have found an amazing spot in Oklahoma that allows you to defy gravity, at least for a few minutes. Sail Grand located at Shangri-La Marina […] The post Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

For A True Old-Fashioned Soda Fountain, Visit Treats And Treasures In Small Town Oklahoma

If you are feeling a little nostalgic, there is an old-fashioned soda fountain and candy store hidden in southeast Oklahoma that undoubtedly will impress you. A visit to Treats and Treasures in Talihina is like stepping back in time. You will be treated to vintage sodas just like you remember from your childhood, retro gifts, and hand-spun malts and shakes that will leave you utterly satisfied.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Rolled Ice Cream From TaiOkie Food Truck In Oklahoma Is Outrageously Delicious

Everybody knows summertime is the best time for ice cream. We have found a new spin on an old classic that you may just love. Taiyaki is a Japanese ice cream treat that’s just beginning to become popular in Oklahoma. These distinctive fish-shaped waffle cones are served with amazing rolled ice cream and topped with all kinds of scrumptious goodies. TaiOkie is an Oklahoma City-based food truck that is one of the first to bring this international dessert to the Sooner State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At Arnold’s, A Nostalgic Eatery In Oklahoma

When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Take This Scenic Drive In Oklahoma For An Unforgettable Experience

Have you ever wanted to get away for a little scenic drive, but weren’t sure where to go? It happens to us all the time. While searching for some great scenic drives, we found the perfect 70-mile trip along Highway 60 in Oklahoma that will show you beautiful scenery, historical places, and world-class attractions. You’ll […] The post Take This Scenic Drive In Oklahoma For An Unforgettable Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Exhilarating Pawhuska Swinging Bridge In Oklahoma That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once

Do you like adventure? If your fear of heights isn’t too bad and you like a bit of adrenaline, the Pawhuska swinging bridge is just the adventure for you. Though there’s plenty of safety in this structure, it’s exhilarating to walk and bounce on as you cross. Who wouldn’t have a great time bobbing along […] The post The Exhilarating Pawhuska Swinging Bridge In Oklahoma That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Devour The Best Homemade Sticky Buns At This Restaurant In Oklahoma

If you are in the mood for incredible sweets at breakfast time, then we have found the perfect place for you. The Savoy Restaurant, located in Tulsa, has numerous items on their menu, but few can compare to the scrumptious, indulgent sticky buns that they have become famous for. Savoy has been in business serving […] The post Devour The Best Homemade Sticky Buns At This Restaurant In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Don’t Let Summer Pass You By Without Dining Lakeside At Clearwater Cafe In Oklahoma

Before the summer is over, head to Clearwater Cafe at Pine Cove Marina on Lake Tenkiller and indulge in a delicious meal. The gorgeous outdoor backdrop is the perfect place to have a drink and some food after a long day on the lake. With a menu that offers everything from salads to sandwiches and […] The post Don’t Let Summer Pass You By Without Dining Lakeside At Clearwater Cafe In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Lakeside Cabins At CrossTimbers Are So Darn Cute For Your Next Oklahoma Vacation

When the weather is nice and the lake is ripe for enjoying, you need a fun, comfortable place to stay. After all, not everyone can rough it by sleeping on the ground or in a tent. The lakeside cabins at CrossTimbers Marina are located on Skiatook Lake and are something you should check out if […] The post The Lakeside Cabins At CrossTimbers Are So Darn Cute For Your Next Oklahoma Vacation appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Oklahoma At Smokey Valley Campground

One of the best ways to enjoy a hot, summer day is at one of Oklahoma’s beautiful creeks. While there are many to choose from, we think you’ll Iike swimming in the crystal clear water of Spring Creek. Most of the land surrounding Spring Creek is private property but Smokey Valley Campground sells day passes […] The post Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Oklahoma At Smokey Valley Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

You Can’t Pass Up The Steaks And Salad Bar At Rusty Barrell Supper Club In Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to its fair share of top-shelf steakhouses. From Mahogany Prime Steak House in Tulsa to Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City and numerous others throughout the Sooner State, there are some amazing steaks in the Sooner State. We think, however, we may have found the best one, hidden away in a back alley. […] The post You Can’t Pass Up The Steaks And Salad Bar At Rusty Barrell Supper Club In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Most-Photographed Lighthouse In Oklahoma Is Right Here On Lake Hefner

It’s no surprise that Oklahoma has some beautiful places to photograph. From sand deserts to red rock canyons and everything in between, the Sooner State is full of awe-inspiring places. Most of our iconic landmarks look like they belong in the state but there is one that looks like you’re in New England. The Lighthouse […] The post The Most-Photographed Lighthouse In Oklahoma Is Right Here On Lake Hefner appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The New Quartz Mountain State Park Lodge In Oklahoma Opens This Summer And It’s Everything You Could Dream Of And More

Quartz Mountain Resort was handed back over to the Oklahoma State Park family in 2020 and they just unveiled the new Lodge, now under the management of the state park. The new name is Quartz Mountain State Park Lodge and it’s been renovated to offer guests a premier experience. It’s located in a remote area […] The post The New Quartz Mountain State Park Lodge In Oklahoma Opens This Summer And It’s Everything You Could Dream Of And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Eat Like A Local When You Order The Legendary Big Okie Burger From Hank’s Hamburgers In Oklahoma

Sometimes we need a break from all the fancy places to eat and we need to take a trip to an old-fashioned hamburger stand that has stood the test of time. Hank’s Hamburgers is just the place. Hank’s has been serving incredible burgers in Tulsa for over 70 years. Located on Historic Route 66, this […] The post Eat Like A Local When You Order The Legendary Big Okie Burger From Hank’s Hamburgers In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Cool Off This Summer At The Best Swimming Hole In Oklahoma, Blue Hole Park

Stay cool this summer at Oklahoma’s best swimming hole – Blue Hole Park. This seasonal park offers a crystal-blue, ice-cold swimming spot that’s surrounded by gorgeous scenery on all sides. It’s located on privately owned property in the town of Salina and is open to the public for a daily fee. Camping is also available, […] The post Cool Off This Summer At The Best Swimming Hole In Oklahoma, Blue Hole Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The Summer Cocktails And Ever-Changing Menu At Ludivine In Oklahoma Are Just About As Good As It Gets

Ludivine is one of Oklahoma City’s best-kept culinary secrets. They keep Oklahoma on its toes with exemplary service and an ever-changing menu that reflects unique, seasonal, and premium cuts, catches, and crops. Located in the heart of Oklahoma City, this unique restaurant is unlike anything you’ve experienced. Keep scrolling to read more about this must-visit […] The post The Summer Cocktails And Ever-Changing Menu At Ludivine In Oklahoma Are Just About As Good As It Gets appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Cool Down This Summer With The Best Ice Cream In Oklahoma At Roxy’s Ice Cream Social

It’s hard to beat an ice cream cone on a hot, summer day.  Roxy’s Ice Cream Social in Oklahoma City was voted the best ice cream in the state by Food & Wine and we tend to agree. They serve only the highest quality ice cream made in-house daily. What started out as a food […] The post Cool Down This Summer With The Best Ice Cream In Oklahoma At Roxy’s Ice Cream Social appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

You May Be Surprised To Learn These 17 Famous People Are From Oklahoma

The Sooner State has produced quite a few talented stars. There are many famous people from Oklahoma who have made their marks in a variety of fields. We have professional athletes, country music stars, billionaires, and award-winning Hollywood actors whose roots started right here in Oklahoma. Check out this list and see how many of […] The post You May Be Surprised To Learn These 17 Famous People Are From Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy