News roundup: Northern Colorado Springs area news in brief
Joshua Bradley, Taylor Hutchison and Jaden Knight, all of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango. Nick Taylor, a Rampart High graduate, is one of 372 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes who were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll. He is a member on the school’s men’s soccer team and a political science major.gazette.com
