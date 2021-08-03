Cancel
Combat Sports

2020 Olympic Day Four Brackets and Top Matchups

By Earl Smith, Site Editor
intermatwrestle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article57 kg men's freestyle representative Thomas Gilman (Photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Brackets for the fourth day of the 2020 Olympic Games have been released. Men's freestyle gets underway with 57 kg and 86 kg, as well as, 57 kg in women's freestyle which will be conducted on day four of the wrestling competition. Below are all three brackets and information about the first-round opponent for each American entrant.

