2020 Olympic Day Four Brackets and Top Matchups

Imagine working toward a goal for years, maybe even your entire life. Then, when you’re on the world’s biggest stage, you see your dreams crumble. Now, imagine someone sticking a microphone and camera in your face before you can truly process what just happened. Many Olympians don’t have to imagine what this is like. It is their reality. Even those who take home the gold feel the pressure during interviews. US swimmer Simone Manuel knows all about this. Frankly, the two-time gold medalist is fed up with how the media treats athletes who have just experienced a crushing loss.