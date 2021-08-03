Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

How to Beat the Kokopelli Trail’s Fastest Known Time, with Peter Stetina [Video]

By Video Share
singletracks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a deep dive into cycling’s underground world of Fastest Known Times. Prior to attempting mountain biking’s most-coveted FKT—the 140-mile Kokopelli Trail spanning from Loma, Colorado to Moab, Utah— Peter Stetina hosts discussions with elite cyclists to determine what it will take to lower the current record time of of 10 hours and 56 minutes (set by Kurt Refsnider in November 2020).

www.singletracks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Stetina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Kokopelli#Fkt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cyclingbikeperfect.com

Leadville 100 pro bike: Peter Stetina's Canyon Lux CF SLX

For many racers, last weekend marked a doubleheader of off-road bike racing in which some of the best cross-country, gravel and a smattering of WorldTour racers would fight it out in the high-altitude Colorado setting for the LeadBoat challenge. Kicking off the weekend was the Leadville 100 cross-country mountain bike race, followed by the SBT GRVL gravel race in Steamboat Springs on Sunday, just a two-hour drive up the road.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

Hoot n' Holler

Level: Length: 0.4 mi (0.7 km) Surface: Singletrack Configuration: One-way Elevation: +0/63 ft Total: 0 riders. Hoot n' Holler is a 0.43 mile mountain bike trail.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

What Does Mountain Biking Mean MOST to You Right Now?

Mountain biking can be multiple things for riders, and those things can even change over time. What does the activity of riding trails mean most to you right now?. Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Heber City, UTsingletracks.com

Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson Take Top Spots at Leadville

One of mountain biking’s most iconic races wrapped up on Saturday. Rose Grant, 39, or Columbia Falls, Montana and Keegan Swenson, 27 of Heber City, Utah grabbed the top spots in the women’s and men’s races respectively. Grant had a track time of 7:23:57 and Swenson had a time of 6:11:26. That puts their average speeds roughly between 13.7 and 15.5MPH.
Sportssingletracks.com

Monkey Business

Level: Length: 0.3 mi (0.5 km) Surface: Singletrack Configuration: One-way Elevation: +0/54 ft Total: 0 riders. Monkey Business is a 0.34 mile mountain bike trail.
Sportssingletracks.com

Lael Wilcox Pulls Out of GDMBR Record Attempt Due to Smoky Conditions

Yesterday, after roughly four days of riding, Lael Wilcox has decided to pull the plug on her FKT attempt along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route amid smoky conditions due to western wildfires. She had been riding comfortably ahead of Mike Hall’s fastest time for much of the ride. On...
Apparelgearjunkie.com

Scarpa Surprises With ‘Ribelle Run’ Record-Setting Trail Shoe: Review

Scarpa may not be at the top of the list for many when it comes to trail/mountain running shoes, but with the release of the Ribelle Run, it absolutely should be. I’ve always been a huge Scarpa fan. For over a decade, they’ve made some of the best mountaineering, skiing, climbing, and hiking shoes. But in terms of tried-and-true trail running shoes, the brand just hasn’t had the same popularity.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

Rocky Mountain Celebrates 40 Years of MTB Innovation

This sponsored article was written and/or published on behalf of our partner, Rocky Mountain. Rocky Mountain Bicycles officially got its start in 1981, and this year the innovative brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In that time Rocky Mountain has produced countless innovations and firsts, and their sponsored athletes have won races on all of the world’s biggest stages. Today Dre Hestler and Stephen Matthews are joining me to talk about the brand’s history, and to look to the future.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

A Peek at the Norco Optic C2 for the Upcoming Singletracks Mid-Travel MTB Mashup

Singletracks is preparing a massive mid-travel mountain bike mashup for this fall, and we’ll be sharing previews of each test bike as they come in this summer ahead of the full video and written reviews. If there’s something you want to know about any of these bikes, ask us in the comments and we’ll find an answer before the leaves begin to tumble.
Shoppingsingletracks.com

Best Deals on Bibs and Chamois for Mountain Biking

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. To chamois or to bib? That is the question. If you like a little padding betwixt your sensitive bits, we’ve found the ultimate padding deals for you. Of course, check these weekly deals for more good bargains.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

New Canyon Lux Trail Edition Beefs up the XC Race Bike

Canyon is giving its race-bred Lux XC bike a little more punch with a Lux Trail edition, adding more travel and slacker geometry with a bigger fork and a new front triangle. Why are they going bigger?. “Because XC racing and riding have evolved. There’s still plenty of demand for...
Bicyclesthemanual.com

The 8 Best Road Bikes That Go the Distance

Riding a bicycle is fun. Always has been, always will be. We don’t care if you’re doing it to get in shape, explore some pristine back roads, or to get your name on the top of as many routes in Strava as possible. The best mountain bikes have a special place in our hearts, but when it comes to speed and distance, road bikes are king. An excellent bike for the road will have you riding comfortably and efficiently. Whatever your reason for riding, we’ve put together our top picks for the best road bikes money can buy this summer 2021. And because dropping motorcycle money on pedal-powered transportation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, we even added our pick for the best budget bike worth buying today.
SportsPosted by
outsidemagazine

Rider Dies During Leadville Trail 100 MTB

This article was first published by VeloNews.com. To get more of their premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. A rider died during Saturday’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, according to a report by the publication The Colorado Sun. On Tuesday The Sun published its story, in which...
Bicyclessingletracks.com

Enter the Rocky Mountain 40th Anniversary Giveaway

This sponsored article was written and/or published on behalf of our partner, Rocky Mountain. Rocky Mountain Bicycles officially got its start in 1981, and this year the ground breaking and dynamic mountain bike brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In that time Rocky Mountain has produced countless innovations and firsts, and their sponsored athletes have won races on all of the world’s biggest stages. Hear the tales in this recent podcast interview with Dre Hestler and Stephen Matthews. To learn more about Rocky Mountain and see their full line up of mountain bikes, visit bikes.com.
Lifestylesingletracks.com

A Massive System of Refugio Huts Facilitates Endless MTB Adventure in the Alps

Call it “glamping” or “luxury adventure” or whatever you want, but not everyone wants to strap life on their back and head off down the trail. Some adventure mountain bike enthusiasts hope to enjoy the ride as much as they do the forest, leaving the tent and cookware at home. A massive smattering of mountain huts across the Alps make unencumbered tours possible, and all that riders need to pack is a few extra wool shirts, some cash, a packable sleeping bag, and sufficient previsions for the trail ahead.
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Video: Dakota Chapman Demolishes Legacy Bike Park

When Clara Brown was 12, her world changed in an instant. As a competitive gymnast, runner and skier, she sustained an incomplete spinal cord injury at the C5/C6 level, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Despite a laundry list of complications throughout her initial recovery, Brown regained much of her ability to move, and became a coxswain on her collegiate rowing team. While she enjoyed that position, she realized that literally pushing others to push their physical limits wasn’t.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

The Ritchey Ascent Steel Adventure Bike Returns

The burgeoning gravel bike trend spans the gamut from road racing frames with space for fatter tires to descent-focused geometries with full-fledged mountain bike tread and dropper posts. Between the extremes there are all forms of stretched cyclocross bikes and a number of burlier adventure rides like this updated Ascent from Ritchey. The steel frame is said to weigh 2,400g in size large without axles, and the uncut steel fork hits the scale at 1,125g without its axle installed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy