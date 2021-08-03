How to Beat the Kokopelli Trail’s Fastest Known Time, with Peter Stetina [Video]
Take a deep dive into cycling’s underground world of Fastest Known Times. Prior to attempting mountain biking’s most-coveted FKT—the 140-mile Kokopelli Trail spanning from Loma, Colorado to Moab, Utah— Peter Stetina hosts discussions with elite cyclists to determine what it will take to lower the current record time of of 10 hours and 56 minutes (set by Kurt Refsnider in November 2020).www.singletracks.com
