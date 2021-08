As the COVID-19 delta variant surges and hospitals continue to fill up, a shortage of health care workers is being felt across Missouri. And it’s becoming expensive. The Missouri Hospital Association said the cost of travel nurses has risen to as much as $200 per hour, adding financial strain to facilities already being taxed by the demands of the pandemic. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the city of St. Louis will require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. There are about 6,000 municipal employees subject to the rule. And, speaking of St. Louis, new U.S. Census Bureau data show that the city saw a loss of more than 24,000 Black residents from 2010 to 2020, a decrease of 5.3%. Some city leaders say that’s the result of non-inclusive policies and segregation. Meanwhile, surrounding counties saw an influx of Black residents, becoming more diverse.