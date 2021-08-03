Pickleball at Patterson Park

Pickleball, the nation’s fastest growing sport, has swept through the Berkshires like the summer floods. By one estimate, there are at least 400 players scattered around the county. The game is described as a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, but since I was never very good at any of those, you don’t have to be either to play pickleball and have fun. Rocky Clark, the USA Pickleball Association Regional Director for the Atlantic Region, describes the growth rate of this new sport in New England as “off the charts.” The game is usually played on shortened tennis courts with a light “wiffle” type ball. As for the name, who knows? Legend has it that its originators had a dog named Pickle.
