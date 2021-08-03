Xiaomi has reportedly passed Samsung for the top spot in Europe

The Samsung higher-ups are clearly not pleased with the performance of the mobile division. We have seen quite a few reports presenting sharp declines for the Galaxy S21 sales this year, and now, The Elec informs that the Korean giant is already in the process of reviewing its mobile division management. This is not one of those periodic reviews performed every 4-5 years to evaluate the status of its many business divisions, but rather an emergency review performed without warning more akin to damage control. The review allegedly began in May and it should be finalized by the end of August. Samsung will then decide if the situation calls for an audit of the entire mobile business.