Xiaomi has reportedly passed Samsung for the top spot in Europe
Xiaomi is now the top smartphone brand in Europe, according to a report. The news comes after several Q2 2021 reports found that it was the number two brand globally. Xiaomi has enjoyed a ton of momentum in 2021 as it took second place from Apple in terms of global shipments and delivered impressive yearly growth. The good news isn’t stopping there though, as a European market share report has revealed that the Chinese brand is now number one in Europe.www.androidauthority.com
