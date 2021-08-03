Viaplay Greenlights Three Polish Originals for New Streaming Service
The Scandinavian streamer, owned by Nordic Entertainment Group, has greenlit three Polish original series for its local SVOD service. Fast-growing European streaming service Viaplay has greenlit its first Polish-language original series: the crime tale Polish Muderesses, the psychological action drama Black Dog, and domestic abuse drama Freedom of the Swallow, Viaplay parent company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) announced August 3, timed to the launch of Viaplay’s Polish SVOD service.www.hollywoodreporter.com
