Viaplay Greenlights Three Polish Originals for New Streaming Service

YouTube is apparently about to surpass Netflix as the biggest streaming service in the industry - in terms of revenue. YouTube already holds the title for being the biggest in terms of users, but Netflix's earnings have kept it the leader in the revenue category... until now. A graph breaking down YouTube and Netflix's quarterly sales numbers clearly show that YouTube's earnings are quickly careening toward Netflix's earnings. It looks like soon YouTube will wear the crown all around, with little hint that it will be snatched anytime soon. Given how society has changed in the last year, this isn't all that surprising.