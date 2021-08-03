How The Conversation’s journalism made a difference in July

View more in
Podcast
TheConversationAU
Melbourne, FL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.https://theconversation.com/au
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
World|Posted byTheConversationAU
A ‘Christian nation’ no longer: why Australia’s religious right loses policy battles even when it wins elections
Conservative Christians are prominent in Australia’s Liberal-National Coalition parties. Scott Morrison and Tony Abbott are two of the most devout and theologically conservative prime ministers in Australian history. State Coalition parties have had influxes of religious conservatives as the Coalition absorbs Christian parties and their voters. At the same time,...
Pharmaceuticals|deseret.com
Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people
Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Health|Posted byThe Hill
The signs you have the delta variant are different than original COVID-19
Cough, fever, and shortness of breath are common COVID-19 symptoms. Sinus congestion, runny nose and sore throat are symptoms of becoming infected with the delta variant. Sneezing more than usual is a symptom of having the delta variant. The delta variant of COVID-19 can have symptoms that are more mild...
Public Health|deseret.com
The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?
The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Behind Viral Videos|Posted byDaily Mail
'I specifically said no blacks': Financial advisor is fired for 'saying she didn't want to waste time interviewing black applicants' after TikTok star exposed her with leaked documents
A Texas financial advisor has been fired after a TikTok star shamed her in a video for allegedly not wanting to interview black job applicants and is accused of saying it's a 'complete waste of my time.'. A purported leaked internal communication where Eileen Cure allegedly said, 'I specifically said...
Science|Posted byFox News
Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find
A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public Health|Posted byThe Independent
Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’
A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
Public Health|Posted byDaily Mail
Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest
Fully-vaccinated people who catch Covid really may be just as infectious as the un-jabbed, official data suggested today. Public Health England say viral loads appear similar among people infected with the Delta variant in both groups, meaning, theoretically, they are equally contagious. But health chiefs insisted the current crop of...
Behind Viral Videos|Posted byDaily Mail
Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'
The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
Public Health|washingtonnewsday.com
Experts believe that a highly infectious Delta variant could make it impossible to completely stop the spread of COVID.
Experts believe that a highly infectious Delta variant could make it impossible to completely stop the spread of COVID. Medical experts aren’t confident the virus will ever be completely eradicated, with the United States reporting record amounts of COVID infections as the Delta form spreads across the country. According to...
Internet|Posted byDaily Mail
Facebook BANS team of NYU engineering students and professors who designed browser extension to reveal data on political ads
A group of New York University researchers say they have been banned from Facebook for looking into political ad transparency and misinformation on the ubiquitous social network. Members of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who call themselves Cybersecurity for Democracy (CFD) created Ad Observer, a browser plug-in that automatically...
Education|Posted byAmomama
Daily Joke: Clever Student Outsmarted His Strict Professor during an Exam
A notoriously strict professor from a renowned university in the United States had many different policies for his students. Each year, the first class he held would be about the policies. During that first class, the professor explained his most important policy, "Listen here, students, the most important policy is...
Public Health|Fast Company
Just how easily does the delta variant spread?
It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
World|Posted byThe Guardian
Misinformation on 27-year-old Sydney man’s Covid-19 death spreads on social media
Baseless and bizarre claims surrounding the death of Aude Alaskar circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp groups
Education|Posted byTheConversationAU
School students at the heart of a COVID outbreak change the story of how it spreads
The central role of schools in the Brisbane COVID-19 outbreak means the virus might move through the community differently from previous outbreaks. Previously, the focus has been on the spread of the virus through the aged care sector and via service workers. People in education systems move and interact differently. Sociology can provide a useful lens for understanding how the virus is moving. The type of insight sociologists can give is an organised story behind the contact tracing list based on their knowledge of how the sector at the centre of an outbreak works. Epidemiologists and policymakers can then draw...
Celebrities|Posted byDaily Mail
Sir Mo Farah reveals he too has been the victim of 'shocking' racial abuse online - and it's getting worse - as he insists it is time big tech firms helped unmask the racists so they can be publicly shamed
Britain’s most successful Olympic track athlete, Sir Mo Farah, says he has received ‘shocking’ abuse on social media and insists the racists need to be shamed publicly for their online behaviour. The quadruple Olympic gold medallist says he has often been told to ‘go home’ by online trolls and believes...
Science|washingtonnewsday.com
Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”
Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
World|Posted byTheConversationAU
Younger adults can get very sick and die from COVID too. Here's what the data tell us
We learned this week of the tragic death of a 27-year-old man from Sydney who had COVID-19. This follows a 38-year-old woman who died from the virus last month. Throughout the current Delta outbreak in New South Wales, we’ve heard young people are making up a greater proportion of people in hospital compared with earlier in the pandemic. We’re seeing similar patterns overseas. In NSW between June 13 and July 17, the 30-49 age group represented the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalisations, with 45 people in their 30s and 40s admitted (26% of total COVID hospitalisations). Some 13 people aged 49 and...
Science|Futurity
Dignity neuroscience: Brain data affirm human rights
Brain science backs up long-held ideas that people thrive when they enjoy basic human rights such as agency, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. Throughout recorded human history, written records such as the Code of Hammurabi, the Magna Carta, and the Declaration of Independence have proclaimed that people deserve freedom, security, and dignity.
Comments / 0