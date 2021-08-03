Cancel
EU investigates Facebook's proposed acquisition of Kustomer

 4 days ago

BRUSSELS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission said on Monday it had opened an in-depth investigation into Facebook's proposed acquisition of Kustomer over concerns that the deal would stifle competition for customer relationship management (CRM) software. In a statement, the Commission said it was also concerned that the proposed...

