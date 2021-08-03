Cancel
Financial Reports

Reported revenue of HSBC falls slightly in first half of 2021

 4 days ago

LONDON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- British multinational investment bank HSBC on Monday announced a slight fall in reported revenue for the first half of 2021 (H1) despite rising profits. The bank's 2021 interim results showed that its reported revenue fell by 4 percent compared with the same period last year...

HSBC on Monday said it would reinstate dividends after first-half profits more than doubled as an ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia continues to pay off. Reported profit before tax rose $6.5bn to $10.8bn. The bank said it pay an interim dividend of 7 cents a share after UK regulators last year ordered banks to suspend payouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

