Capital Trust announces PTC transaction of Rs 28 cr

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Non-banking finance company Capital Trust said on Tuesday it has entered into a pass through certificates (PTC) transaction with U GRO Capital, a technology-focused small business lending platform. The PTC transaction is about Rs 28 crore with amortisation of the pool tenure of 20...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptc#Small Business#Northern India#Capital Trust#Ptc#Ani#U Gro Capital#Icra Ltd#Managing Director
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
