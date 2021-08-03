Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

If you're over the age of 50 and recently decided to start working out more, chances are you probably have a lot on your mind. Like, how often should you break a sweat? Which exercises should you prioritize? How much time should you spend in the gym each day? It's a lot to consider—to say nothing of the fact that you have to account for potentially more aches and pains in your recovery, as well. One thing you may not be thinking about, however, is the time of day that's best for you to be exercising.