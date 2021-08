As Black artists gain greater recognition, their successes underline how underrepresented Black Americans are in almost all other sectors of the art world. A lack of Black individuals in leadership and ownership roles perpetuates the problem. From galleries and art fairs to residency programs, private museums, and media outlets, so few are owned or operated by members of Black and African diasporic communities. This limits Black art professionals’ ability to control the narrative around the value and mastery of Black art and culture while building equity and wealth in the process. As the market and collectors’ tastes continue to diversify, who will provide opportunities to preserve Black art in the hands of Black collectors who seek to build a legacy of excellence through culture? Black art advisors are poised to play a singular role in this process, with the power to break down neo-colonialist practices that continue to run rampant in the art world.