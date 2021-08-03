Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil prices fall as delta variant cases continue to spread

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall St mixed amid mixed signals from corporate earnings and economic growth data. That is all from us today - here are some of our top stories:. Musk wins right to operate land used to develop rocket launch facility. Texas oil regulators have voted unanimously in favour of Elon Musk’s...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Asian Stocks#European Union#Markets#Bp#Ftse#Elon Musk#Starbase#Dallas Petroleum Group#Sanchez Energy#Apax Partners#Everyaction#Insight Partners#Social Solutions#Vista Equity Partners#Cybergrants#Waud Capital Partners#Hmrc#Brexit#Arm Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals with profit surge

Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world's biggest energy company reported net profit of 95.5 billion riyals ($25.5 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm's quarterly dividend of $18.75 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer. second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and. boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing. of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus. measures and accelerating economic activity...
Trafficrock947.com

Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three...
TrafficUS News and World Report

China's Gasoline, Jet Fuel Use to Hit Record in 2021 Despite COVID Cloud

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fuel demand is on track to hit record highs this year on a rebound in car sales and booming domestic air travel, even as a resurgence of COVID cases slows movement in some cities in the near term, analysts say. Despite slowing growth for diesel, the...
Energy Industrywincountry.com

China’s crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes. China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as Delta variant weighs on oil

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2542 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.4% * Canadian 10-year yield touches its lowest since Feb. 18 TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Tuesday weakened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart as investors weighed the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in some major economies, including the United States and China. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is sensitive to the global economic outlook. The price of oil fell as concern over rising cases of the Delta variant offset expectations of a decline in U.S. inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $69.53 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.2% to 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It traded in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2542. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 27, net long positions had fallen to 5,374 contracts from 12,915 in the prior week. The Canadian employment report for July is due on Friday and could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Analysts expect the data to show employment rising by 177,500 as economic restrictions related to the pandemic eased. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, playing catch up with U.S. Treasuries after the Canadian market was closed on Monday for the Civic Holiday. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.100% before rebounding slightly to 1.134%, down 6.9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Oil price slide extends as delta spread stokes demand uncertainty

Crude oil prices settled lower Aug. 3 as the continued spread of COVID-19 stoked concerns of demand-destroying mobility restrictions in Asia. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled down 70 cents at $70.56/b and ICE October Brent declined 48 cents to $72.41/b. The...
BusinessTelegraph

Time for FTSE giants to start crashing the takeover party

The supermarket chains are getting bought out. The chip-makers are sold off. The defence manufacturers have been acquired, and so have the construction firms. Over the last few months, just about everyone with a big open cheque book has been descending on the UK, buying everything that might be available. Relatively cheap, and often with great growth prospects, British companies are suddenly all the rage on the global market.
Telegraph

Credit Suisse caught in tuna tangle

There are some deals that investors never forget. For one London-based financier, that moment came in 2013, when a prospectus detailing a $850m (£610m) deal to build a fleet of state-run tuna fishing boats in Mozambique crossed his desk. Although the banks selling the loans didn’t struggle to drum up interest given the rush among money managers to chase higher returns in emerging markets, something for this investor didn’t stack up.
BusinessTelegraph

MPs take aim at foreign defence takeovers

Foreign takeovers of British companies critical to national security are to come under intense scrutiny from the Defence select committee. MPs on the influential Commons body are expanding the remit of an existing inquiry into defence industrial policy as concerns mount about potential takeovers of aerospace and defence companies Ultra Electronics and Meggitt.
ElectronicsTelegraph

Google’s Wing keeps its drone dreams aloft

A drone delivery company controlled by Google’s owner, Alphabet, has launched a hunt for UK regulatory experts as part of its push into Europe. Wing, which was launched in 2012 and spun out into a separate company in 2018, is seeking a compliance manager to engage with regulators for permissions for its autonomous drones business.
Economyworldoil.com

Saudi Aramco sees highest quarterly profit since 2018

(Bloomberg) --Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net profit of 95.5 billion riyals ($25.5 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 06.08.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, pulled down by losses in mining and technology sector stocks. Miners, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) plunged 5.2%, 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Technology company, Naspers (JO: NPNJn ) declined 1.4%,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy