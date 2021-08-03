Cancel
French-Corsican DJ Alexis Petronio releases first single, "Strange," featuring Keith with a hopeful post-pandemic message

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTO-VECCHIO, France, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- DJ Alexis Petronio has collaborated with guitarist and singer Keith to release his debut single, "Strange," a guitar-tinged summer anthem with a human hopeful post-pandemic message. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8931951-french-corsican-dj-alexis-petronio-releases-first-single-strange-featuring-keith/. Alexis was inspired to write and produce the...

