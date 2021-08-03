Cancel
Kentucky State

BOXING: Local pros ready for Kentucky Fight Fest

By DANIEL SUDDEATH DANIEL.SUDDEATH@NEWSANDTRIBUNE.COM
The Evening News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSONVILLE — Two undefeated boxers who train at Jeff City Boxing & MMA are on the professional card for the Kentucky Fight Fest later this month in Louisville. Selassie Bey is 4-0 as a professional, winning each decision by knockout. The welterweight is part of the co-main event on Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. He’s set to face Steven “Ironman” Andrade in the event, which is sponsored by Future Promotions Boxing.

www.newsandtribune.com

#Boxing Gym#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Jeff City Boxing Mma#African American Heritage#Future Promotions Boxing#Kfc
