BOXING: Local pros ready for Kentucky Fight Fest
JEFFERSONVILLE — Two undefeated boxers who train at Jeff City Boxing & MMA are on the professional card for the Kentucky Fight Fest later this month in Louisville. Selassie Bey is 4-0 as a professional, winning each decision by knockout. The welterweight is part of the co-main event on Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. He’s set to face Steven “Ironman” Andrade in the event, which is sponsored by Future Promotions Boxing.www.newsandtribune.com
