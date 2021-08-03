SocialMiningAi Acquires FunnelAi With Veteran Automotive Leadership

CLOVIS, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing in June 2021, the purchase of BBS, the renowned alloy wheel manufacturer with more than 260 employees, KW automotive Group continues to grow with the acquisition of the Damping Technology business unit from AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group. With approximately 250 employees at two facilities in Spain and China, the AL-KO Damping Technology business unit manufactures shock absorbers for an array of commercial vehicles with varying body solutions and chassis types. Located in Fichtenberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, KW automotive Group further expands its core business through this recent acquisition, and with the completion of another major acquisition this year. In January, Reiger Suspension, the off-road racing damper manufacturer, was also purchased by KW automotive Group. Financial details of the transactions are not yet available.