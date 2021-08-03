Cancel
SocialMiningAi Acquires FunnelAi With Veteran Automotive Leadership

SFGate
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. SocialMiningAi, Inc,. announces the acquisition of FunnelAi, Inc., a real-time, purchase-ready customer acquisition platform that uses artificial intelligence to turn social intent and web activity into opportunities. The acquisition adds to SocialMiningAi strategy of providing opportunities to the dealer that they otherwise would not have seen by providing the resources to effortlessly scour all of the social media platforms across the globe. Enabling businesses to be in the know and take part in the incredibly valuable conversations that have to do with their brand, products or services.

