Monster Energy's A.J. McKee Defeats Patricio "Pitbull" Freire to Claim Bellator Featherweight World Championship Title at Bellator 263

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. A historic night for Bellator MMA is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates A.J. McKee on his stunning first-round victory over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire to claim the Bellator Featherweight World Championship title at Bellator 263 on Saturday night. In the Main Event fight inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, the 26-year-old from Compton dealt the defending 145-pound champion a devastating defeat via technical submission (guillotine choke) to win the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix and $1 million grand prize.