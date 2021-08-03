Houston Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare Night at the Movies
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For their 47th Anniversary season, Houston Shakespeare Festival will present six curated Shakespeare films in repertory. The HSF team will curate a selection of classic Shakespeare films, each one featuring a live pre-screening lecture by theatre historian and HSF executive Director Dr. Rob Shimko.houston.culturemap.com
Comments / 0