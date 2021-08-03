Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Veterans Memorial High School, or over Palmhurst, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Hidalgo, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst and North McAllen.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0