Does the 2024 redeem team need to be assembled already?. That may be an overreaction, but Team USA was unable to benefit off of a late second half run and ultimately lost to an Evan Fournier led France team in their first game of Olympic play. Fournier torched the United States with 28 points on 50% shooting, with help from Rudy Gobert who scored 14 points. France has now defeated the U.S. in their last two matchups, as it was France who eliminated the U.S. from the FIBA World Cup in 2019.