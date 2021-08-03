Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla FSD Progressing a Lot Faster Without Radar

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has released version 9.1 beta of the FSD software and Elon indicates that beta updates should come every two weeks.

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Fsd#Software#Fsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carselectrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CarsJalopnik

Tesla Is Going To Make Many Owners Pay $1,500 For FSD Hardware They Already Bought

Ever since 2016, Tesla has been saying that all of their cars “have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.” Now, I may not be a brain-genius like Elon Musk, but that sure sounds like everyone who bought a Tesla between that announcement in 2016 and today would have a car with everything it needed for “full self-driving.” These Tesla buyers, like most people, probably are of the opinion that you really only need to buy something one time to own it. Tesla, however, seems to have a different idea about what words mean.
CarsThe Next Web

Spoiler alert: The most popular used EV in the US isn’t a Tesla

Tesla may be dominating the new EV sales, but there’s another — and unexpected — winner in the used electric vehicle market. top 25 states with the greatest EV sales, which revealed that the best-selling used electric vehicle is the Nissan LEAF. In fact, the Nissan LEAF is the most...
EconomyCleanTechnica

We’re Buying A Tesla. Here’s Why.

July 25, 2021. A momentous day in history? Hardly. But a significant day for me nonetheless. You see, that’s the day when my wife and I finally decided to buy a Tesla. We have put in our order, our non-refundable deposit has been paid, and we have gotten confirmation from Tesla that our brand new pearl white Model Y will be available in November.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tesla FSD Mistakes Moon for Yellow Traffic Light

Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, offered for purchase or via a monthly subscription, offers traffic light and stop sign recognition. Speed limit and traffic light recognition features debuted as part of FSD in Spring 2020. Tesla has begun offering FSD on a subscription basis, but older Tesla models may also require...
CarsCleanTechnica

Unplugged Performance Tested A Tesla Model Y With The Yoke While Using FSD

Want to know what it’s like to drive the Tesla Model Y with a yoke with FSD? Unplugged Performance did just this and shared a video yesterday. They quickly pointed out that this isn’t a product they are selling. They used a modified Model S yoke wheel, one that is not a direct retrofit, for this test. The goal was to simulate the experience of driving with a yoke-styled wheel in a Tesla Model Y.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

SpaceX stacks the full Starship launch system for the first time, standing nearly 400 feet tall

SpaceX has achieved another major milestone in its Starship fully reusable launch system: It stacked the Starship spacecraft itself on top of a prototype of its Super Heavy booster, which itself is loaded up with a full complement of 29 Raptor rocket engines, and the Starship on top has six itself. The stacked spacecraft now represents the tallest assembled rocket ever developed in history.
Carsinsideevs.com

Musk Says Tesla Created Autopilot Due To Fatal Bicycle Accident

Tesla's Autopilot system, as well as its Full Self-Driving Beta technology, is under constant scrutiny. However, it seems the issue here may be primarily related to Tesla's decision on the names, though that has resulted in a level of scrutiny that seems insurmountable. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Autopilot was created to save lives.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Deliveries Resume: Report

According to the latest reports, Tesla has lifted the temporary Model S delivery pause nationwide, which indicates that the issue was solved. Initially, it was said that the new cars required passing an updated inspection process before they could be released. Now, some Model S buyers report on Reddit and...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s Master Plan turns 15 years old: What Elon Musk’s company has achieved so far

Fifteen years ago today, on August 2nd, 2006, Co-Founder and CEO of what was then called “Tesla Motors” Elon Musk put out his top-secret Master Plan. Essentially, the cleverly titled document outlined what Musk envisioned for Tesla a few years before it would ever pump an electric vehicle off its production lines. Musk, who has built Tesla from nothing to the world’s most valuable automaker, with the help of employees and other executives, of course, showed the plan that would take the company to the top. At the tail-end of the document, the general ideas of the “Master Plan” are explicitly listed, giving anyone with even a glimmer of skepticism a clear-cut plan of what was to come.
Seattle, WACleanTechnica

HyperChange’s Gali Shares Perfect Tesla FSD V9 Drive — 0 Disengagements

Gali Russel with HyperChange has been sharing several of his FSD V9 beta testing videos, but this one is pretty special. It’s an unedited video of his drive through Capitol Hill in Seattle to get a sandwich at 8:00 pm. The car drove 100% on FSD there and back with no disengagements. “This was the first time I ever tried this route or attempted to film an unedited FSD video … and the car did perfect.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy