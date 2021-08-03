Tesla FSD Progressing a Lot Faster Without Radar

Ever since 2016, Tesla has been saying that all of their cars “have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.” Now, I may not be a brain-genius like Elon Musk, but that sure sounds like everyone who bought a Tesla between that announcement in 2016 and today would have a car with everything it needed for “full self-driving.” These Tesla buyers, like most people, probably are of the opinion that you really only need to buy something one time to own it. Tesla, however, seems to have a different idea about what words mean.