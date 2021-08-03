U.S. Forest Service promising faster responses to new wildfires

I recently drove a friend up Logan Canyon and turned up Temple Fork with the intention of taking him up to Ephraim's Grave in Long Hollow. We stopped momentarily to look at the amazing beaver dam and pond not far from the turn off up Temple Fork. We were traveling in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee that has newer Michelin all season tires, which are not aggressive treads. An observant Forest Service employee, JD Armentraut, warned us that the grizzly bear's gravesite had just received a substantial amount of rainfall, and to be careful. We parted ways with the ranger and proceeded up the dry road.