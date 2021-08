The Zero Trust architecture offers an increasingly popular way to minimize cyber-risk in a world of hybrid cloud, flexible working and persistent threat actors. The post-pandemic normal for global organizations increasingly means using digital technology to support more flexible working practices. Although tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook made headlines by promising some employees they can work from home forever, the reality for most employers is likely to be more prosaic. More than 60% of businesses are planning to support a hybrid workplace which will involve employees spending part of the week at home and a few days in the office. Yet this will also bring with it new cyber-risks, as we outlined in the first post of this series that examines the security challenges of the hybrid workplace.