Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA free agency 2021: Thunder squash Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumors with $172M max deal, per report

By Brad Botkin
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft and the opening of free agent negotiations, there were whispers that Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti might be looking to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to either add to his sardine jar of future draft picks or move up for a higher pick than OKC's No. 6 selection this year -- perhaps trying to get as high as No. 1 to select Cade Cunningham.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Trae Young
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Deandre Ayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Okc#Espn#Hawks#The Rose Rule#Sga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal And...Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Just two days before the 2021 NBA draft begins at Barclays Center, teams across the league remain steadily negotiating deals throughout the first round, both in efforts to secure preferred prospects and to improve their positioning ahead of next week's free-agency period. With the number of front offices considering their...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

NBA Draft Rumors: Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander, Knicks, Rockets, Nets, Kings, Spurs, Pacers

The Pistons are expected to draft Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday, but it hasn’t stopped some teams from trying to get into the mix. The Thunder offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and No. 6 overall pick to the Pistons for the chance to draft the young phenom, but Detroit declined, according to Matt Babcock of basketballnews.com.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'no longer impossible to get' in trade discussions

The next All-Star-caliber player team personnel currently eye as available: Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's suddenly eligible to sign a projected five-year, $168 million rookie scale extension this summer. It would appear, however, any interested team would need to meet the Thunder's significant asking price. "It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get," said one team executive.
NBAdailythunder.com

Previewing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s extension talks with the OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Thunder can offer him a max contract extension this summer, and the two parties will have to decide whether that’s in their mutual best interests. Here’s a look at some of the mechanics of this decision...
NBAUSA Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Josh Primo advice ahead of the draft

With a new crop of athletes getting closer to achieving their dream, different NBA prospects are finding ways to get help and advice before the draft on Thursday. Josh Primo, who spent one season at Alabama, said he has been in touch with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes Toronto a serious contender

The Toronto Raptors may hold the No. 4 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, but that doesn’t mean that they are necessarily going to stay at that spot and select a player like Jalen Suggs or Scottie Barnes. With the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumors kicking up once again, could Toronto be motivated to chase the Canadian star?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder: Extending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stabilizes future

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs a long-term deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Seven hundred and fifty-six days ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a cataclysmic franchise derision and honored Paul George’s trade request, and sent the All-Star to the LA Clippers. In return, the Thunder began their record collection of draft assets. In addition, they also acquired Danilo Gallinari and a rookie heading into his sophomore season named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NBAoklahoman.com

'He's ready to work': Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder agree to max rookie contract extension

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have reached an agreement that could keep the star point guard in Oklahoma City for the next six seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander will sign a five-year, $172 million maximum contract extension, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night. Gilgeous-Alexander will make $5.5 million this season on the last year of his rookie deal before the extension — which averages $34.4 million annually — kicks in at the start of the 2022-23 season.
NBAokcfox.com

Thunder officially sign Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to multi-year contract

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A new age is dawning for the Oklahoma City Thunder. On a day when Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard signed contract extensions, the Thunder announced a multi-year extension for rising star Shair Gilgeous-Alexander. “We are excited to have Shai representing our organization for many years to...
NBAoklahoman.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young signed max NBA contracts. How do they compare?

Two Oklahoma point guards agreed to contract extensions this week that could pay them a combined $344 million, and upwards of $400 million, through 2027. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hawks star and former Sooner Trae Young both inked five-year deals worth $172 million in base salary — an average of $34.4 million per season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 1

Community Policy