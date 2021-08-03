NBA free agency 2021: Thunder squash Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumors with $172M max deal, per report
In the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft and the opening of free agent negotiations, there were whispers that Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti might be looking to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to either add to his sardine jar of future draft picks or move up for a higher pick than OKC's No. 6 selection this year -- perhaps trying to get as high as No. 1 to select Cade Cunningham.www.cbssports.com
