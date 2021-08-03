Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, La Joya High School, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
