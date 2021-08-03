End of moratorium leaves many in Las Vegas facing eviction
A last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium failed to materialize over the weekend, leaving many Nevadans holding an eviction notice Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed through on its earlier decision not to extend its temporary eviction ban after July 31. That decision ended a nearly one-year protection for tenants who have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic.www.reviewjournal.com
