Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: Biles warming up for Olympic beam final

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. American gymnast Simone Biles is warming up for the balance beam final.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Beam#Ap#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
GymnasticsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles was abandoned by American Olympic officials, and the torment hasn't stopped

The trouble with the phrase "mental health" is that it's an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
GymnasticsRochester Sentinel

Simone Biles 'keeping the door open' for Olympics return

Simone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes to her Olympics future. The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy