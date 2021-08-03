Cancel
Politics

Around Town – August 3

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Editor's note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do not reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Orchids to …. • Bryce Mitchell and the CRH medical team for seven months of steadily vaccinating our community. • the CRH...

Knoxville, TNWATE

6 Around Town: August First Friday fun in downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Friday for August is happening in Downtown Knoxville. There will be events throughout the Downtown Knoxville area, including the Downtown Knox First Friday Artwalk, the Art Market Gallery, the UT Downtown Gallery, Dogwood Arts and in the Historic Old City. For more information about First...
Erie, PAyourerie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of August 6-8

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.
Blowing Rock, NCGo Blue Ridge

Blowing Rock "State Of The Town" August 12

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce invites you to the State Of The Town presentation. The event will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Thursday August 12 beginning at 5:30. The presentation will feature the town's successes, current challenges, and the future of the village. You...
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Out on the Towne Event Picks for August 2021

Event dates may be subject to change due to new COVID restrictions. The Maryland State Fair is back beginning August 26th and continuing through September 6th. The 140th State Fair will take place at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County and will be full of daily attractions, home goods, arts and crafts, farm and garden demos, livestock and horse exhibits, rides, games, live concerts, entertainment, horse racing, fair food, and more. Get your family together for fun, food, and an educational experience. Find more information, ticket prices, and a full schedule at Marylandstatefair.com.
Virginia City, NVmynews4.com

Historic mining town hosts Hot August Nights

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) - People from far and wide flocked to the historic mining town of Virginia City for one of the region's hottest classic car gatherings. “If you’re a car enthusiast or an old west enthusiast it’s all mixed into one and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy everything," said tourist, Anthony Jones.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Town Column: August 6

Living as we do, surrounded by visitors on holiday, certainly has its perks. That delicious, delirious, somewhat frantic vacation feeling is infectious. Even though this is home, and we don’t have to leave our key in the mailbox at the end of the week, there is a tendency to want to squeeze every last drop out of the season. The embarrassment of riches on offer keeps us moving, even in the heat.
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: August 6

They all laughed at me and rolled their eyes when I said I thought I could smell a slight smoky aroma in the haze that enveloped us. Sure enough, that haze was courtesy of wildfires far, far way. Canadian and west coast fires brought air that was heavy to breathe yet left something that gave way to pretty Mars-like sunsets.
Riverview, FLospreyobserver.com

Just Around The Corner; August 2021

Welcome to your August update of new projects in the greater Brandon/Riverview area. Please check respective Facebook pages or websites for the most recent information. In Brandon, contractors have been repurposing the closed Sweet Tomatoes restaurant on SR 60 west of Falkenburg Rd. into Sushi Yama, featuring Japanese and Asian cuisine, as well as converting the old Toys “R” Us building in the Westfield Brandon mall area into the new Tampa/Brandon campus of Rasmussen University, specializing in nursing education but also offering degrees in business, design, education, health sciences and justice studies.
Politicsessexjunction.org

Location change for August 4th Town Public Forum

The August 4th Town Public Forum to prepare for a Village vote on independence will be a hybrid meeting held both remotely and in person at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, Essex Junction. For more information about the forums, please visit www.essexvt.org/publicforums. Due to recent CDC recommendations, please consider...
Eads, COkiowacountypress.net

About Town – August 2, 2021

Jesus said, "Take heart; it is I, do not be afraid." The windy blew all day and evening, but we agreed, it was pleasant and better than in the usual high 90s. When the wind swept down mid-morning, many tents and tables collapsed. Even the big the balloon bouncy houses had to be moved from the one-way street to north of the bank. But the Maine Street Bash was better! The children loved both houses which Tina Adamson and Liz Hulteen supervised the whole day with some help from others. They know that it will take more volunteers for the county fair. The food was great from vendors, Charlie and Mary Vasquez' Mexican menu; Russ Wastson and family's barbecue; Glode's Thia food, Chinese and burgers bus; and Marlene Adamson and Kelli Rouse had great funnel cake sticks and burgers. Kemma Alfono and Valerie Briggs of the library had packaged snacks and beverages also. One could get coffee samples from Linda Eder on the way across from Ty Lynn Williams' big Winnebago bus of charming and hand painted house and yard decorations, clothing, and treasures. Free movies all day could entertain the kids, plus ice cream from the Maine Scoop. All the while Terry Riley and Geleslie King engineered the sound system for music for all the bands and solo singers. We heard wonderful quality music performed by fine musicians and singers from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. When Leo LePrairie, formerly an educator, from Granada's group was playing, I said to Cardon and Joyce Berry, "Doesn't that song make you want to dance?" She replied, "That is where we are going, to dance!"
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Pets Page: Bartholomew County Humane Society

Newton came to us with a painful eye irritation caused by an inverted eyelid rubbing the eye. Despite the pain he was in, he was very sweet and loving. Surgery has corrected this! He loves people, other cats and kids but needs a dog free home. Newton is 1 year old, neutered, vaccinated and tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

County to ask residents to attend meetings virtually

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An official announcement regarding access to county government is expected from the Bartholomew County Commissioners Monday. After it was announced Thursday that Bartholomew County has moved into the highest category of COVID-19 community transmission due to the delta variant and high numbers of non-vaccinated residents, a decision was made to consider precautions, commissioner’s chairman Larry Kleinhenz said.
Columbus, INRepublic

SHINE ON: Card series offers encouragement to youth

Council for Youth Development Bartholomew County is distributing 8,000 postcards across the community through Thursday as part of the annual Shine On campaign to celebrate United Nations International Youth Day. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage community members to write a special message on the postcards and share...
AdvocacyRepublic

MARKETPLACE: Just Friends Adult Day Center honored

Just Friends Adult Day Center was named Adult Day Center of Distinction by the National Adult Day Services Association. This is an award that only three of 7,500 Adult Day Centers receive each quarter. The center received the award for showing excellence in offering a variety of activities, community presence,...
Politicstownofyork.org

Town Board Meeting Agenda – August 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Federal, State, and County emergency orders limiting crowds, this meeting is being held in person and via video conference. Town Board members will attend in person. Members of the public may attend in person or by logging in here:. Topic: Town of York August...
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Events and entertainment around central Ohio throughout August

(WTTE / WSYX) Columbus, OH — Lexi Sweet from Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus with this month's break down of events around central Ohio. The Dublin Irish Days begins August 4th. The entertainment replaces the traditional festival and will include a 5K, live music and marketplace for local vendors!
Norfolk, VAevms.edu

Virtual Town Hall scheduled for Wednesday, August 4

EVMS will hold a virtual Town Hall Wednesday, August 4 from noon to 1 p.m. Members of senior leadership will be available to respond to questions. View the Town Hall here or go to evms.edu/covid-19/ and click on the Town Hall button. Follow the prompts on the BlueJeans event page to submit a question.

