Smart-TV maker Vizio reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street forecasts, but challenges on the hardware side kept the bottom line from meeting expectations. Revenue of $401.2 million was up only 2% but ahead of analysts’ consensus outlook for $385.9 million. Net losses of $14 million in the period were a bit worse than expected and compared with income of $17.3 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, a different measure of profitability favored by media companies, increased 7% to $26.5 million. The company, which went public in March, is gunning for the streaming marketplace and results for the quarter were encouraging in that...