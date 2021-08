Google Assistant adds Accessibility settings for ‘mic notification’ on Android

Google is to cut off support for older Android phones as part of a security push.The decision will affect any devices that are still running Android 2.3.7, the latest version of the update known as Gingerbread.Android 2 was released in 2009, early in the history of Google’s mobile operating system. As a result, any phones still running it are likely to be fairly old. But there are more than three billion active Android devices in the world, and at least some of them are likely to be affected by the change.From 27 September, all of those devices will be stopped...