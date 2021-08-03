Cancel
Absence of estate documents can cause variety of issues

By Advice column by CYNTHIA GRIFFIN
News Enterprise
 4 days ago

Estate planning attorneys often are asked what will happen without properly drafted estate planning documents in place. This is a tough question, as the answer relies on the specific circumstances of each individual. For some families, property will pass to beneficiaries exactly in the preferred way. The simplest example would...

How Important Is Proper Estate Planning?

Many people think of a will when they hear the term “estate” planning. Estate is often associated with pricey processions including cars, mansions, big stock portfolios, and other related wealth. However, estate planning helps arrange your finances and affairs to ensure that your wishes are followed when you pass away or when you are still alive. Regardless of your age or financial status, you can immensely benefit from creating an estate plan. Read on to learn the importance of estate planning.
Real Estatenerej.com

Real estate issues for franchises - by Eric Sigman

The key to success of many franchise systems lies in establishing and maintaining great locations. In addition to the franchise agreement, the commercial lease is a fundamental document in any brick and mortar franchise. Given the competing interests of franchisees, franchisors, landlords, and lenders, legal issues abound at the intersection of real estate and franchise law. The three primary issues that these parties face when entering into a lease have to do with the use of the property, the assignability of the lease, and what happens if the tenant/franchisee defaults. Most franchisors will require that the franchisee and the landlord execute and deliver an addendum to the lease that, among other things, clearly defines the use and supersedes the assignment provisions in the lease and allows the franchisor to take over the location in the event of a default or in the event that the franchisee fails to renew its franchise agreement without having to obtain the landlord’s consent.
Real Estateembracehomeloans.com

How Real Estate Agents Can Plan For Retirement

As a real estate agent, planning for retirement is not as easy as it might be for a traditional employee. However, it is certainly possible. We’re mortgage professionals, but we aren’t retirement experts, so we asked financial advisors to share their best tips for how real estate agents can step up their retirement planning. Here’s what they had to say.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Virginia Statemountain-topmedia.com

SW Va. caregiver sentenced for stealing from elderly employer

WISE, Va. — A Dickenson County woman will spend 16 months in prison, after pleading guilty to stealing from her elderly employer. Rendy Eva Hale, 38, of Dante, pleaded guilty in June to five counts of credit card fraud and five counts of credit card forgery. In 2019, Hale had...
Congress & Courtslaconiadailysun.com

Rich Bergeron: Judge's retirement will make way for justice

Judge James O'Neill III is approaching his official retirement day. He’ll be ineligible by statute to serve as a judge beyond March 30, 2022. That day can't come soon enough for all the people he's treated so poorly in his courtroom. O’Neill certainly has the luck of the Irish. He...
Hardin County, KYNews Enterprise

Possible water rate hike equals 30 cents per day

People don’t tend to think about water a whole lot. We turn on the faucet dozens of times a day and never think about where it comes from or what it takes to have the convenience of running water in our homes. Most of us flush the toilet without a single thought to where it goes or the people who work day and night to process our waste.
Lawabovethelaw.com

ABA Survey: Lawyers Are Stressed Out

Survey statistics from a recently released survey conducted by the American Bar Association show that lawyers were stressed out before the onset of COVID-19, and the pandemic has only made things worse. Of course, that’s not surprising since it’s safe to say that the effects of the pandemic have stressed out just about everyone one way or another!
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Law School Professor Sues Over Vaccine Mandate, Because Of Course He Does

To dispense with whatever minuscule doubt the reader may have, this is obviously a story about George Mason University Law School. The program, which rebranded itself as ASSLaw[1] a few years ago continues to live up to its name. The law school that prides itself on the tirelessly academic study of America’s most sacred legal document (Atlas Shrugged) is now in the midst of a legal battle over whether or not an educational institution can mandate vaccines for staff.
California Statekxoradio.com

California Mandates Vaccination for Health Care Workers

The State of California will require all health care workers be vaccinated. The order includes long-term care workers as well. The California Department of Public Health announced the order on Thursday. The Health Department says all workers affected by the order have until September 30 to be fully vaccinated.
Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Can You Sue Your Landlord for Falling on their Property in Florida?

Your home is meant to be a safe place, but accidents can happen anywhere. Dealing with the issues that accompany a bad fall, such as medical bills or inability to work, can cause immense stress for the victim. Fortunately, you may have legal recourse to achieve compensation from your landlord or property manager if they failed to act responsibly.
Hardin County, KYNews Enterprise

Hospital employees, supporters protest policy change

Several employees of Baptist Health Hardin were joined Wednesday morning by members of the community in front of the hospital for a protest about a recent policy change by the health care system. According to an email Monday to employees from Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman, the company now will...
House RentSmoky Mountain News

Eviction moratorium expires

The federal moratorium on evictions was allowed to expire on July 31, bringing an end to protections enjoyed by tenants who couldn’t pay their rent during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Enacted in September 2020, the moratorium prevented summary ejectment proceedings from being adjudicated for non-payment, but not for holdovers, criminal activity...
Health Servicestownepost.com

Indiana Medicaid Waiver Program: An Alternative to Nursing Homes

As an elder law attorney, I am often asked by clients how they can protect assets from potentially substantial long-term care expenses in an institutional setting, such as memory care or custodial skilled nursing. While that conversation can be complex and revolves around many factors, the following touches on an alternative to nursing homes that continues to grow in popularity.

