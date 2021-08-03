Absence of estate documents can cause variety of issues

The key to success of many franchise systems lies in establishing and maintaining great locations. In addition to the franchise agreement, the commercial lease is a fundamental document in any brick and mortar franchise. Given the competing interests of franchisees, franchisors, landlords, and lenders, legal issues abound at the intersection of real estate and franchise law. The three primary issues that these parties face when entering into a lease have to do with the use of the property, the assignability of the lease, and what happens if the tenant/franchisee defaults. Most franchisors will require that the franchisee and the landlord execute and deliver an addendum to the lease that, among other things, clearly defines the use and supersedes the assignment provisions in the lease and allows the franchisor to take over the location in the event of a default or in the event that the franchisee fails to renew its franchise agreement without having to obtain the landlord’s consent.