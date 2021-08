Combat sports settled into the daily Olympics betting lineup on Day 3. But sailing, canoeing, and track and field are heating up on Day 4 of Olympics betting. Men’s and women’s sailing offer little variety in available wagers. But bettors looking for bet variety can rely on handball and boxing for betting options. Badminton is back in DraftKings along with women’s diving. Even though Day 4 won’t be a big day for betting on swimming, it’ll still be a good day for bettors who enjoy aquatic events.