Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dissident artist leaves Hong Kong for Taiwan

By ISAAC LAWRENCE, Anthony WALLACE, ANTHONY WALLACE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abIve_0bG0IPIc00
Kacey Wong is known for contemporary visual art that criticises the government /AFP/File

One of Hong Kong's best known artists confirmed on Tuesday that he had moved to Taiwan in search of "100 percent freedom" from the government's crackdown on dissent.

Kacey Wong's departure is the latest blow to Hong Kong's reputation as a regional haven for the arts and free speech as government critics face growing scrutiny from authorities.

Wong, 51, posted a black-and-white video on Facebook in which he sung a rendition of Vera Lynn's wistful ode "We'll Meet Again".

"Leaving is not easy, staying is also difficult," he wrote.

In an interview with the Hong Kong Free Press website, Wong confirmed he had fled Hong Kong for political reasons, citing the diminishing space for artistic freedom since China imposed a national security law that criminalised much dissent.

The Cornell-educated artist is known for his contemporary visual arts focusing on social activism and politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0Mk2_0bG0IPIc00
Kacey Wong performs in a 2018 art project called 'The Patriot' that protested the National Anthem Law /AFP/File

In one 2018 performance art piece called "The Patriot", Wong performed China's national anthem on an accordion while inside a red metal cage.

Last year authorities passed new laws making it illegal to mock China's national anthem or flag, meaning any repeat of such a performance would be fraught with risk.

"I want and I demand 100 per cent freedom, with no compromise," Wong told Hong Kong Free Press.

"I always appreciated Taiwan's culture and art, I think it's very mature and deep and the society is sophisticated and raw at the same time, which I like," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r34l0_0bG0IPIc00
Kacey Wong sought a creative way to commemorate the victims of China's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown after authorities banned an annual vigil /AFP

Earlier this year Wong distributed hundreds of candle stubs from previous vigils marking Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown after Hong Kong authorities banned public commemorations.

The arts have been heavily impacted by the security law, which was introduced to quash dissent after pro-democracy protests two years ago.

All films must now be censored for any content that breaches the law and multiple books have been pulled from shelves.

On Monday, Cantopop star Anthony Wong Yiu-ming was charged with corruption for singing at an election rally of a pro-democracy politician three years ago.

Two authors of a children's book that likened democracy supporters to sheep surrounded by wolves were charged with sedition last month.

Despite this, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has insisted that freedom of speech remains intact in the city.

"I would honestly ask you, what sort of freedoms have we lost, what sort of vibrancy has Hong Kong been eroded?" she said in a radio show late last month.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vera Lynn
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Taiwan#Afp File One#The Hong Kong Free Press#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan, Hong Kong welcome at Beijing 2022 winter Games-IOC

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Taiwan will be able to send teams to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February just as for any other Games despite any ongoing political tension with China, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday. Beijing was awarded the Games in...
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Director Chen Kaige’s Son Drops U.S. for Chinese Citizenship, Signaling Growing Allure of the China Market

Chinese director Chen Kaige’s U.S.-born son Arthur Chen Feiyu has swapped his American citizenship for a Chinese one, a change widely viewed locally as a savvy move to boost his burgeoning career in the mainland. The move comes as Chinese public opinion about celebrities has hinged upon questions of nationality. For instance, Beijing banned mentions of China-born Chloe Zhao earlier this year — despite her Oscar sweep — after a frenzy of inquiry erupted online over her true nationality, among other issues. Arthur Chen, it seems, is preemptively sidestepping all that drama. “After a wait of several years, the young man’s wishes has...
TechnologyTechRadar

The best Hong Kong VPN 2021

With the arrival of the Hong Kong national security law introduced in June 2020, many may be in want of a VPN as latest legislation passed by China mimics the 'Great Firewall of China' in limiting freedom of speech online. While its yet to reach the extent of China's own censorship, we would suggest a Hong Kong VPN to ensure you can access websites and platforms that may very soon be on the way out.
Educationindustryglobalnews24.com

London welcomes people of Hong Kong with open arms

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that London is ready to welcome a large population of arrivals from Hong Kong this year. He sent a message to the residents of Hong Kong, saying that the United Kingdom is ready to welcome the residents fleeing China’s crackdown on democracy with open arms.
ChinaPublic Radio International PRI

Climate of fear on university campuses in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, many university students and teachers are on summer break, but for those remaining on campus, the mood has turned dark. An element of fear has gripped those attending these bastions of liberalism and higher learning as the Chinese Communist Party continues to thwart pro-democracy movements. Sue-Lin Wong is a China correspondent at The Economist. She was on today's episode of The Intelligence, a podcast from our partners at the magazine.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Addressing Hong Kong’s Political Crisis as a Psychotherapist

Hong Kong is undergoing an unprecedented political shift. With this shift comes anxiety, and uncertainty about the future. When working with people affected by this, we must differentiate our perspectives so that it does not affect the therapist/client relationship. Culture affects our perspective; Mainland Chinese therapists may approach these feelings...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Hong Kong stocks plunge Monday

HONG KONG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong stocks continued a downward spiral on Monday as the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) lost 4.13 percent to finish at 26,192.32 points, the lowest level in seven months. Turnover of the main board totaled 268.24 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 34 billion...
Chinaamericanmilitarynews.com

Hong Kong bans broadcaster from saying ‘Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), a government department that enjoyed editorial independence before a draconian national security law banned criticism of the authorities in July 2020, has been ordered to stop referring to Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen as president.
Celebritieswcn247.com

Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors in Hong Kong have dropped corruption charges against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election. Anthony Wong, a Cantonese pop singer, as well as a former lawmaker were arrested earlier this week by Hong Kong’s corruption watchdog over accusations that a performance Wong gave at a political rally in 2018 violated elections rules. Wong became an outspoken supporter of the city’s democracy movement, backing the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution rallies in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and saw his music removed from streaming sites.
ProtestsArkansas Online

Hong Kong protester given prison term

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong court sentenced a protester to nine years in prison Friday for terrorism and inciting secession, the first demonstration of the teeth of a new national security law aimed at those who might speak out against Beijing. The protester, Tong Ying-kit, had faced up to...
ChinaMetro International

China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of...
StocksWFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips. Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as jitters about the fast spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. Investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data due out this week for signs of the health of the world’s biggest economy. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed lower, weighed down by declines for tech, energy, industrial and communications stocks. Investors were encouraged by unexpectedly strong U.S. earnings but are more uneasy as China, the United States and other governments try to stop the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
EconomyForbes

Hong Kong Internet Rebounds Overnight

At the bottom of today’s note is a review of what got us here and where we are going. Asia was largely off as Hong Kong rebounded while mega-caps in China outperformed. Tuesday’s Hong Kong plunge was likely exacerbated by warrants hitting knock-out levels. Warrants are structured products built by investment banks using a stock’s options. Local investors want principal protection as they can earn high rates of return in bonds and money market funds. Banks build principal-protected structured products by buying calls on a stock while also buying puts. These products, therefore, have price levels that require the structured products to terminate when levels are hit to the downside. The banks hedge themselves using the underlying stock. So, Tuesday’s drop led the bank to sell stock in as the structured products hit the downside. Last night I hit my local Hong Kong expert Ken who agreed with my theory.
Tokyo, JPBloomberg

Hong Kong’s Fate Spurs Japan to Speak Up About Defending Taiwan

During his long tenure as Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe deftly avoided overtures toward Taiwan that would jolt ties with China. Now, he’s joined the growing chorus of Japanese voices calling for greater support for the democratically ruled island. The former premier was among a group of Japanese lawmakers who...
WorldInternational Business Times

Taiwan Won't Attend Hong Kong's Gay Games Fearing Security Law

Taiwan will not send a team to next year's Gay Games in Hong Kong because of fears their athletes and staff could be arrested if they wave the island's flag or use its name, the organisation that sends its delegation told AFP. The revelation means the only place in Asia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy