Harry Kane transfer ‘reaches stalemate’ as Chelsea ‘end interest in Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku’

By Independent TV
The Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane‘s hopes of moving from Tottenham to Manchester City are diminishing by the day as the two clubs remain some distance apart in their valuation of the England striker, the Daily Star reports. As the most keenly watched transfer saga of the summer continues, City are reportedly still £40million short of Spurs’ asking price of £160m. With City said to be unwilling to go past £120m – and no other club apparently moved to weigh in at this dizzying level – the chances of the 28-year-old staying put at Tottenham are growing stronger by the day.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku would become Italian football's biggest ever sale if he completes £98m move to Chelsea this summer... but who would the Inter Milan forward overtake as the priciest transfer away from Serie A?

Transfer records continue to be broken despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting clubs' finances ahead of the forthcoming season. As Jack Grealish became the first £100million English player, Romelu Lukaku also looks set to become a record-breaker in Italy as a potential £98m move to Chelsea would make him the expensive sale in Serie A history.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea putting finishing touches to £98MILLION deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge... with Blues finally reaching agreement with Inter Milan

Chelsea are finalising a £98million deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. Talks with Inter Milan reached a conclusion on Saturday after days of negotiations over the fee and structure of the transfer. Lukaku had agreed to the move earlier this week after it became clear Inter were...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United do NOT want to sell Anthony Martial this summer with three years still left to run on his contact - amid Inter Milan interest with Romelu Lukaku heading to Chelsea

Manchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial despite Inter Milan identifying him as a potential replacement for outgoing Romelu Lukaku. The 25-year-old forward swapped Monaco for Manchester in 2015 and has scored 78 goals in 258 appearances, with his current deal running until 2024 with the option of a further year.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inter Milan stars are livid that Romelu Lukaku is being sold as Belgian nears £98m move to Chelsea... with Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella among those considering their futures as the Italian giants implode

Romelu Lukaku's expected move to Chelsea will send shockwaves through the Inter Milan dressing room and could prompt a mass exodus from the San Siro. After winning the Serie A title last season, Inter find themselves in disarray and must sell some of their prized assets to ease the burden on the club's financial woes.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel lavishes praise on Romelu Lukaku ahead of Inter star's £98m arrival as Chelsea boss compares Belgian striker to Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku is on the same level as Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane ahead of his move to Chelsea. The European champions are about to seal a club record £98million deal to re-sign the prolific Belgian, who Chelsea returned to after their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland proved unsuccessful.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea transfer roundup (9 August to 15 August 2021)

The first game week of Premier League matches proved why this league is the best and most competitive league in the footballing world. The 2021/22 Premier League season kicked off with Arsenal traveling to Brentford, which turned out to be the most surprising result as the Bees beat their north London rivals—deservingly—2-0. Saturday was started in style as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and Paul Pogba providing four assists. Just after that, Chelsea kicked off its Premier League campaign by slotting three past Crystal Palace. Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah, who was named the Man of the Match in his Premier League debut, all got onto the scoresheet for the Blues.
Premier League90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Claims Antonio Conte Made Him a "Complete Player"

Romelu Lukaku has claimed that Antonio Conte made him a "complete player" as the Belgian international returned to Chelsea and admitted he is "intrigued" to play under Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku first joined the Blues as a teenager 10 years ago but failed to impress. Spells at Everton and Manchester United...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku confirms he is ready to start for Chelsea against Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he is ready to start for Chelsea against Arsenal on Sunday in what will be his second debut for the Blues.The Belgian is back at Stamford Bridge after securing a £97.5m move from Inter Milan, with Thomas Tuchel’s side strengthened since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in last weekend’s Premier League opener.Lukaku returns to England two years after leaving Manchester United as a more mature and well-rounded player, with the 28-year-old eager to make the starting line-up at the Emirates. “Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said when asked if he can start this weekend.“I...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

With Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are Premier League contenders

Big Romelu Lukaku is close to returning to the Premier League. Last time, the player hardly played at all for the London club and found himself sold to Everton, but that was many years ago at this point, and Romelu Lukaku has since developed into an incredible number nine; I know both Everton and Manchester United wish they had him coming to them right now.

