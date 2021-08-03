Harry Kane transfer ‘reaches stalemate’ as Chelsea ‘end interest in Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku’

The first game week of Premier League matches proved why this league is the best and most competitive league in the footballing world. The 2021/22 Premier League season kicked off with Arsenal traveling to Brentford, which turned out to be the most surprising result as the Bees beat their north London rivals—deservingly—2-0. Saturday was started in style as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and Paul Pogba providing four assists. Just after that, Chelsea kicked off its Premier League campaign by slotting three past Crystal Palace. Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah, who was named the Man of the Match in his Premier League debut, all got onto the scoresheet for the Blues.