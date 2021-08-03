Monster Energy's A.J. McKee Defeats Patricio "Pitbull" Freire to Claim Bellator Featherweight World Championship Title at Bellator 263

Newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has become one of the brightest stars in all of MMA and now wants to be paid like one. After dethroning reigning champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix via a dominant first-round submission victory due to a standing guillotine choke, the narrative became when McKee could find himself fighting the top of the UFC's 145-pound division. However, the new face of Bellator spoke with MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn after his victory over Freire and made it clear he's happy with the promotion but wants to be taken care of when they discuss a new contract.