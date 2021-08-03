Cancel
Combat Sports

Monster Energy's A.J. McKee Defeats Patricio "Pitbull" Freire to Claim Bellator Featherweight World Championship Title at Bellator 263

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. A historic night for Bellator MMA is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates A.J. McKee on his stunning first-round victory over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire to claim the Bellator Featherweight World Championship title at Bellator 263 on Saturday night. In the Main Event fight inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, the 26-year-old from Compton dealt the defending 145-pound champion a devastating defeat via technical submission (guillotine choke) to win the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix and $1 million grand prize.

UFCchatsports.com

By The Numbers: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee

Some see it as the single-most important fight in Bellator MMA history, and the combat sports world will soon find out whether or not it can live up to those great expectations. Patricio Freire will defend his undisputed championship in the featherweight grand prix final when he meets A.J. McKee...
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Preview and Predictions

Launched in September 2019, Bellator MMA’s Featherweight Grand Prix is set to conclude at Bellator 263 on Saturday, July 31. The fight card includes the featherweight championship in the main event, the return of Usman Nurmagomeov, and a featherweight co-main event with title implications. This card has the potential to be the best fight card in promotional history.
Inglewood, CAfcfighter.com

Bellator 263 Results: A.J. McKee Ends Patricio ‘Pitbull’s’ Reign at 145, Wins GP

A.J. McKee remains undefeated, after ending Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire’s reign at featherweight tonight at Bellator 263. The rising star rocked Freire with a head kick in the opening round, and after dropping the renowned fighter, McKee (18-0) secured a standing, guillotine choke. After Freire (32-5) appeared to go limp, the fight was stopped, and it looked like the latter disagreed with the stoppage.
NFLSherdog

Patricio Freire, Coach Interested in Rematch with A.J. McKee in Brazil for Lighweight Title

After a disappointing loss to A.J. McKee in the Bellator 263 headliner, Patricio Freire was already looking forward to next his professional appearance. “I am always motivated. My debut was in 2004, and now I have a lot of years fighting and dedicating myself to this game, and I am hungry every time,” Freire said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference (video via MMAFighting.com).
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Bellator 263 results: A.J. McKee chokes out Patricio Freire to win $1 million in star-making performance

A.J. McKee is as good as advertised. In one of the biggest nights in Bellator history, McKee (18-0) showed why he should be considered among the best featherweights in the world. The undefeated 26-year-old steamrolled through the most decorated champion in Bellator history, Patricio Freire (32-5), dropping the Brazilian with an early left head kick before submitting Freire with guillotine choke at 1:57 of Round 1.
Inglewood, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Bellator 263: AJ McKee says his time has arrived vs. Patricio Pitbull

INGLEWOOD — A.J. McKee rolled up to The Forum last week styling and profiling. Out of a Maybach strolled the 26-year-old MMA prodigy, decked out in a blue throwback Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey and sporting Louis Vuitton shoes, a flashy watch on his wrist and a $20,000 chunk of gold dangling from his neck.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

A.J. McKee On Future With Bellator: "It's Time To Take Care Of Me"

Newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has become one of the brightest stars in all of MMA and now wants to be paid like one. After dethroning reigning champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix via a dominant first-round submission victory due to a standing guillotine choke, the narrative became when McKee could find himself fighting the top of the UFC's 145-pound division. However, the new face of Bellator spoke with MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn after his victory over Freire and made it clear he's happy with the promotion but wants to be taken care of when they discuss a new contract.
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 odds: Patricio Pitbull in coin flip against A.J. McKee

One of the most meaningful MMA matches between elite featherweights is going down tonight (July 31st) at Bellator 263 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The promotion’s champ-champ, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will be locking horns with the 17-0 undefeated A.J. McKee, with not only the belt on the line but also a cool $1M at stake. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting odds for this top shelf showcase of the very best that the world has to offer at 145-pounds, as well as for the rest of the Bellator 263 lineup.

