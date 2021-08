The Stone Mountain Arts Center will present Rachael Price and Vilray at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the center at 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield. Vilray and Rachel Price met in Boston as students of Jazz. This duo grew from a shared reverence for the pop music of the 1930s and 40s and its wide range of moods. With simple intimate arrangements, they perform original works and revive forgotten gems of radio’s golden age.