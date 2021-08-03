Cancel
Combat Sports

Monster Energy's A.J. McKee Defeats Patricio "Pitbull" Freire to Claim Bellator Featherweight World Championship Title at Bellator 263

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. A historic night for Bellator MMA is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates A.J. McKee on his stunning first-round victory over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire to claim the Bellator Featherweight World Championship title at Bellator 263 on Saturday night. In the Main Event fight inside The Forum in Inglewood, California, the 26-year-old from Compton dealt the defending 145-pound champion a devastating defeat via technical submission (guillotine choke) to win the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix and $1 million grand prize.

Related
Inglewood, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 263 salaries: Patricio Freire, A.J. McKee to pocket $1.4 million combined

LOS ANGELES – The Bellator 263 main event loser will take home a six-figure payday with the winner earning seven figures. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire is set to make $250,000 in disclosed show money while A.J. McKee will pocket $150,000 in disclosed show pay. The winner will be awarded an additional $1,000,000 – the prize that comes with winning the promotion’s 145-pound grand prix.
UFCSherdog

Prime Picks: Bellator 263 ‘Pitbull vs. McKee’

With Bellator MMA posting up in California for the first major card in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began, the spotlight is on the Bellator 263 tentpole event. For the first time in a long while, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be outgunned by a superior MMA product counterprogramming its show. While UFC on ESPN 28 goes on with 13 fights and a majority of the fighters on the card making their debuts or sporting UFC records below .500, this is a stronger offering on paper. Therefore, the focus should appropriately be split between Bellator’s blowout show and the UFC’s effort in neighboring Nevada, with a few prime picks for each card on tap.
Inglewood, CAchatsports.com

Patricio Pitbull vs A.J. McKee, and the real prize in Bellator’s Grand Prix

Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire will defend his title against A.J. McKee in the finals of Bellator’s Featherweight Grand Prix, a bout many have called the biggest and/or most important fight in Bellator history. While it is doubtful that it will generate the ratings of Kimbo Slice vs Dada 5000, the highest rated fight in Bellator’s history, and we’ll be blessed if it as entertaining as Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler’s first fight, the importance of this contest for the promotion, the fighters, and the sport are hard to exaggerate.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Bellator 263 results: A.J. McKee chokes out Patricio Freire to win $1 million in star-making performance

A.J. McKee is as good as advertised. In one of the biggest nights in Bellator history, McKee (18-0) showed why he should be considered among the best featherweights in the world. The undefeated 26-year-old steamrolled through the most decorated champion in Bellator history, Patricio Freire (32-5), dropping the Brazilian with an early left head kick before submitting Freire with guillotine choke at 1:57 of Round 1.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Patricio Pitbull: A.J. McKee Almost Finished Me

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not nearly as convinced about the outcome of his Bellator 263 main event as the official results indicate. The official result of the Bellator 263 main event records that A.J. McKee defeated Patricio Freire to become the Bellator featherweight grand prix winner and new featherweight champion via first-round technical submission. All in all, that reads pretty definitively and doesn’t leave much room for dispute after McKee locked in a standing guillotine that won him the fight.
Inglewood, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Bellator 263: AJ McKee says his time has arrived vs. Patricio Pitbull

INGLEWOOD — A.J. McKee rolled up to The Forum last week styling and profiling. Out of a Maybach strolled the 26-year-old MMA prodigy, decked out in a blue throwback Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey and sporting Louis Vuitton shoes, a flashy watch on his wrist and a $20,000 chunk of gold dangling from his neck.
Inglewood, CADaily Record

Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee odds, picks and prediction

In a featherweight championship bout, Patricio Freire faces A.J. McKee Saturday in the grand prix final at Bellator 263 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The card will be televised on Showtime starting with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Bellator 263 Freire vs. McKee odds and lines, with picks and predictions.
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 odds: Patricio Pitbull in coin flip against A.J. McKee

One of the most meaningful MMA matches between elite featherweights is going down tonight (July 31st) at Bellator 263 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The promotion’s champ-champ, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will be locking horns with the 17-0 undefeated A.J. McKee, with not only the belt on the line but also a cool $1M at stake. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting odds for this top shelf showcase of the very best that the world has to offer at 145-pounds, as well as for the rest of the Bellator 263 lineup.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee nearly come to blows at the Bellator 263 press conference (Video)

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire and top contender A.J. McKee nearly came to blows near the end of the Bellator 263 press conference. After months of anticipation, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and top contender A.J. McKee are set to fight at Bellator 263 in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix in Los Angeles.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Bellator 263 weigh-in results – Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee

Bellator MMA officials will host weigh-ins today in anticipation of tomorrow night’s stacked Bellator 263 fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between current champion Patricio Pitbull and challenger, A.J. McKee. The bout also served as the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. In the evening’s co-main event,...
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 purses: A.J. McKee top earner at $1,150,000 thanks to win over Patricio ‘Pitbull’

With Bellator 263 taking place in California, we got a glimpse of their fighter purses. New featherweight champion A.J. McKee was assured of $150,000 in base money, but the goal was to beat Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and get that lucrative $1 million check for winning the featherweight grand prix. Patricio’s official purse was $250,000 but no win bonus for him after getting choked out inside of two minutes in the main event.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

A.J. McKee On Future With Bellator: "It's Time To Take Care Of Me"

Newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has become one of the brightest stars in all of MMA and now wants to be paid like one. After dethroning reigning champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 263 in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix via a dominant first-round submission victory due to a standing guillotine choke, the narrative became when McKee could find himself fighting the top of the UFC's 145-pound division. However, the new face of Bellator spoke with MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn after his victory over Freire and made it clear he's happy with the promotion but wants to be taken care of when they discuss a new contract.

