As one of the most reliable receivers on the Las Vegas Raiders, Hunter Renfrow’s quickly becoming one of the team’s leaders. Renfrow will be entering his third season with the Silver and Black seemingly flying under the radar. Much of the attention when it comes to the receivers’ room has been on Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards. In addition, the organization acquired John Brown and Willie Snead this offseason, further crowding the position. Be that as it may, Third and Renfrow isn’t going anywhere and we can expect big things from ‘13‘ this season. If anything, Renfrow appears to be coming into his own as a leader with this squad.