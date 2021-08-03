Contra Costa, Bay Area health officials issue orders requiring indoor masking beginning Tuesday
Also includes Counties of Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley; Napa and Solano Counties not included. With the COVID-19 Delta variant now infecting a small percentage of vaccinated people as well as many unvaccinated people, eight Bay Area health officers have issued health orders requiring masks indoors in public places.contracostaherald.com
