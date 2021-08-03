Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Contra Costa, Bay Area health officials issue orders requiring indoor masking beginning Tuesday

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso includes Counties of Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley; Napa and Solano Counties not included. With the COVID-19 Delta variant now infecting a small percentage of vaccinated people as well as many unvaccinated people, eight Bay Area health officers have issued health orders requiring masks indoors in public places.

contracostaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Napa, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Alameda, CA
Government
Napa, CA
Health
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Health
City
Napa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
County
Contra Costa County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Mateo, CA
Government
Santa Clara, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Berkeley, CA
Government
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
Alameda, CA
Health
Sonoma, CA
Government
Sonoma, CA
Health
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Contra Costa#Covid#Bay Area Health Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy