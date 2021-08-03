Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA overcomes sluggish start vs. Spain thanks to Kevin Durant, advances to Olympic men's basketball semifinals

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAITAMA, Japan -- Kevin Durant's case as the greatest Olympic basketball player ever is growing by the game. For the third straight Summer Olympics, Durant has been an offensive powerhouse as he has overwhelmed the challenges of the international game with his spectacular shooting skills. He was unstoppable in London, was unconscious in Rio and has been the lifeblood of a flawed Team USA in Tokyo.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Olympics#Team Usa#Americans#Spanish#Nba#San Antonio Spurs#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant picks the player who will one day smash his Team USA Olympic record

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.
NBABleacher Report

The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future. With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy