Bel Aire Area Chamber of Commerce

The Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3 (“District”) continues to prove it is an unnecessary layer of government that has outgrown its purpose. To the detriment of McAllen residents, the District will increase rates for the water it provides the McAllen Public Utility (“Utility “), effective September 1, 2021. Even though the Utility currently provides top tier water service to McAllen residents at one of the most competitive rates in the state, the rate increase is expected to have a negative impact. The City of McAllen pays the District nearly $1.3 million per year for water. The District already has the highest water rate compared to other districts within the region. They are about 80 percent higher than the City of McAllen pays other water providers. The District’s notice to the Utility leaves the door open for additional rate increases in the future. The new water rate increases by the District will lead to higher water bills for Utility ratepayers.