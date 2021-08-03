Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bel Aire Area Chamber of Commerce

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
belaireks.gov
 5 days ago

The Bel Aire Area Chamber of Commerce meets the first Wednesday of every month. The Bel Aire Chamber invites anyone interested to attend for an hour that includes lunch, networking, and a featured speaker. Please visit the website for more information.

www.belaireks.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aire#The Bel Aire Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce earns statewide honor

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce was one of eight organizations statewide to receive the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce Distinction at a convention in Point Clear earlier this month. A news release announcing the distinction described it as one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association...
Ash Flat, ARThe News

Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Tractor Supply Store in Ash Flat

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event to welcome the new Tractor Supply Store in Ash Flat on July 29 at 12 noon. The store, located at 578 Hwy 62/412, actually opened its doors on July 17, but its official Grand Opening celebration was the following weekend on July 24 when vendors came and concessions were offered. General Manager Randall Coles said they had a good turn-out of customers from the first day they opened. As for the Grand Opening, he added enthusiastically, “We put a lot of work in to get it all set up and to have everybody come in and enjoy it like they did was well worth it.”
Daily Republic

Vacaville Chamber of Commerce schedules networking mixer

VACAVILLE — The Chamber of Commerce will host a networking mixer at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Beer 40 Tap House, 400 E. Monte Vista Ave. Mix and mingle with business professionals from the Vacaville area. It’s open to all local business owners and is an opportunity to learn about the Chamber of Commerce.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Earns 5-Star Accreditation From U.S. Chamber

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce it has been awarded the 5-Star designation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Only four chambers of commerce are accredited in the state of Alabama and only 129 hold a 5-Star Accreditation status in the nation.
messengerpaper.com

Grandinette Receives Scholarship from Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce

The Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Rebecca Grandinette with their annual Scholarship Award. Rebecca is the daughter of Matthew and Tracy Grandinette of Monongahela. Funds raised at the annual Golf Outing help fund the Scholarship. Pictured above (L to R): Karen Langol, Noel’s Primitive’s, Rebecca Grandinette, Dr. Randall Rodriguez, D.M.D., President of MACC and Michelle DeHosse, Vice President, MACC.
The Fayette Tribune

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce plans vaccine clinic

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Fayette County Health Department for a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12-and-older on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the chamber office in Oak Hill. Aurora Ice will also be onsite, and the chamber of commerce will...
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Launches Hybrid Digital Empowerment and Acceleration for [email protected] Entrepreneurs (DEALE)

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC) is proud to announce the first DEALE session and selected class participants for its inaugural class on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8 am (CT). NAHCC’s Digital Empowerment and Acceleration for the [email protected] Entrepreneur program (DEALE) seeks to...
Loomis, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Loomis Planning Commission approves updated General Plan Housing Element

The Loomis Town Planning Commission approved the revised housing element of the Town's General Plan in a special meeting Tuesday. The issue now goes to the Loomis Town Council for review and approval on Aug. 10. The housing element is one of seven state-mandated elements of the Loomis General Plan....
Mcallen, TXriograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: HCWID No. 3’s water rate increases are unnecessary

The Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3 (“District”) continues to prove it is an unnecessary layer of government that has outgrown its purpose. To the detriment of McAllen residents, the District will increase rates for the water it provides the McAllen Public Utility (“Utility “), effective September 1, 2021. Even though the Utility currently provides top tier water service to McAllen residents at one of the most competitive rates in the state, the rate increase is expected to have a negative impact. The City of McAllen pays the District nearly $1.3 million per year for water. The District already has the highest water rate compared to other districts within the region. They are about 80 percent higher than the City of McAllen pays other water providers. The District’s notice to the Utility leaves the door open for additional rate increases in the future. The new water rate increases by the District will lead to higher water bills for Utility ratepayers.
belaireks.gov

City Hall Parking Lot Closed for the Weekend

The parking lots at Bel Aire City Hall will be closed on August 7th & 8th for maintenance. The drop box located in the north parking lot will only be accessible by sidewalk during that time.
galion.oh.us

Business Relief Grant Available Through Chamber of Commerce

Beginning Monday, August 2, the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce will begin accepting applications for a Small Business Relief Grant. The Chamber is administering the program, which was funded by the City of Galion using its remaining CARES Act dollars. Businesses may receive up to $5,000 to assist with payments for...
Clatskanie, ORthechiefnews.com

Street Improvement: Bel Air paving to begin

A major street improvement project is set to begin in late August along Clatskanie’s Bel Air Drive. “We expect to do the paving over two days and we hope to have it done before the start of the school,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. The paving will stretch from...
whopam.com

Director of Membership Development – Christian County Chamber of Commerce

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce located in beautiful southwest Kentucky has an open position for a Director of Membership Development (DMD). This is a front-line role in engagement with the membership. As the DMD, you will be responsible for membership recruitment and retention. The DMD provides revenue and opportunity support for the Christian County Chamber through these efforts while also securing sponsorships for the Chamber’s events and programs. The DMD oversees development, planning and management of organizations membership initiatives including membership application process, and the creation and implementation of long- and short-term strategies for recruiting new members and retaining current ones. The DMD must work well with other directors and all facets of the chamber of commerce to insure maximum benefit to the organization and its members. In addition, the DMD will serve as a staff liaison for the Ambassador Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy