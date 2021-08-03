5 Successful Entrepreneurs To Follow In 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurship is an art and science. It is a skill that can neither be inherited nor be taught fully. To master it, one needs observation, inspiration and diligence. According to Merriam-Webster, an entrepreneur can be defined as “one who organizes, manages and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise”. There are over 500 million entrepreneurs in the world but only a few succeed. Following the footsteps of these successful entrepreneurs and learning from their experiences can bring one closer to the real understanding of the hardships involved and how to overcome them. Their hardship provides inspiration to strive through and each milestone provides motivation to achieve higher. Here is a list of few such entrepreneurs who started on their own feet and stumbled upon success.