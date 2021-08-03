Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

5 Successful Entrepreneurs To Follow In 2021

By Frantisek Hrikanic
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurship is an art and science. It is a skill that can neither be inherited nor be taught fully. To master it, one needs observation, inspiration and diligence. According to Merriam-Webster, an entrepreneur can be defined as “one who organizes, manages and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise”. There are over 500 million entrepreneurs in the world but only a few succeed. Following the footsteps of these successful entrepreneurs and learning from their experiences can bring one closer to the real understanding of the hardships involved and how to overcome them. Their hardship provides inspiration to strive through and each milestone provides motivation to achieve higher. Here is a list of few such entrepreneurs who started on their own feet and stumbled upon success.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Golf Clubs#Business Sweden#Entrepreneur Media#Cocosign#Quantum Spiritual Center#Ms Pui Yi Cosmetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Who doesn't like to be profitable? You would think that all the parties involved in a company wanted to be, right? Investors could claim...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Global Startup Hubs Where Innovation is Thriving

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While Silicon Valley is the historic center of technological innovation, we’re now seeing the development of innovation hubs around the world. These hubs create a vibrant ecosystem for startup founders and an environment that encourages collaboration and information sharing among entrepreneurs, corporations and venture capital investors. The resulting surge in innovation does a great deal to boost a region’s economy and encourage the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.
Small Businessbizjournals

Business Succession Forum Discussion

The Cincinnati Business Courier recently sat down with four of Cincinnati’s top business advisors to talk about the trends and what’s happening in the market. Publisher Jamie Smith moderated the panel, and the discussion covered a variety of topics. Read on as we hear from Carol Butler, president, Goering Center for Family and Private Business, Jason Katz, wealth advisor and principal, Bartlett Wealth Management, Dino Lucarelli, managing director of Capital Tactics Inc. and Sonya Jindal Tork, partner, Taft Law.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Grow or die in business

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Entrepreneurship is taking risks, leaving your comfort zone and choosing the path to the unknown. We know that. However, many think that this moment...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

'I specifically said no blacks': Financial advisor is fired for 'saying she didn't want to waste time interviewing black applicants' after TikTok star exposed her with leaked documents

A Texas financial advisor has been fired after a TikTok star shamed her in a video for allegedly not wanting to interview black job applicants and is accused of saying it's a 'complete waste of my time.'. A purported leaked internal communication where Eileen Cure allegedly said, 'I specifically said...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Facebook BANS team of NYU engineering students and professors who designed browser extension to reveal data on political ads

A group of New York University researchers say they have been banned from Facebook for looking into political ad transparency and misinformation on the ubiquitous social network. Members of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who call themselves Cybersecurity for Democracy (CFD) created Ad Observer, a browser plug-in that automatically...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Top Stocks to Own in Retirement

Investors planning their retirement finances should benefit from investing in relatively less-risky equities, given the higher average returns than bonds and Treasury securities. Industry leaders Walmart (WMT), Flower Foods (FLO), and Group1 Automotive (GPI) with stable dividend payouts could be solid additions to one’s retirement portfolio. The Fed's continued loose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy