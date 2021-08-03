San Francisco 11, Arizona 8

The San Francisco Giants had a very flat loss on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it wasn't all bad: the Los Angeles Dodgers also lost (more like the Loss Angeles Dodgers, am I right), keeping the Giants hold in the NL West at 3.5 games. Regardless of what happened last night, the Giants are still one of baseball's best teams and the Diamondbacks are still one of baseball's worst teams, so San Francisco has to like their odds going into this one.