MLB

San Francisco 11, Arizona 8

ESPN
 4 days ago

A-homered for Bukauskas in the 5th. b-struck out for Álvarez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Poppen in the 7th. d-grounded out for Clippard in the 9th. LOB--San Francisco 5, Arizona 7. 2B--Posey (12), Walker (14). 3B--Dickerson (2). HR--Yastrzemski (18), off Widener; Dickerson (11), off Bukauskas; Flores (14), off Poppen; Reddick (2), off DeSclafani; Cabrera (6), off DeSclafani. RBI--Yastrzemski 2 (45), Posey 2 (34), Dickerson 4 (32), Flores (39), Duggar (28), Solano (24), Reddick 2 (21), Cabrera 2 (34), Ellis (1), Walker 2 (26). SB--VanMeter (2). S--Solano.

College Film Review on San Francisco 49ers Rookie, Trey Lance

With Trey Lance the talk of training camp, let's go back and look at some of his film predraft. Kurt Warner joined the show to break down how Lance has rare ability in terms of his arm strength and speed but struggles with mental processing, accuracy and technique. His stock has certainly risen since he was drafted into Kyle Shanahan's offense, but how his future plays out remains to be seen (duh).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

A-struck out for Y.García in the 5th. b-struck out for Montero in the 7th. c-lined out for Kelly in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Maton in the 9th. E--Altuve (6), Odorizzi (1). LOB--Houston 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B--Bellinger (3), Seager (9). HR--Brantley (7), off Scherzer; Correa (17), off Kelly; Tucker (21), off Jansen; Betts 2 (17), off Odorizzi; Smith (15), off Odorizzi; Pollock (14), off Odorizzi. RBI--Brantley (37), Tucker 3 (67), Correa (59), Betts 2 (43), Smith 3 (51), Pollock 2 (42). SB--Tucker (10).
Giants at Diamondbacks Gamethread

The San Francisco Giants had a very flat loss on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it wasn't all bad: the Los Angeles Dodgers also lost (more like the Loss Angeles Dodgers, am I right), keeping the Giants hold in the NL West at 3.5 games. Regardless of what happened last night, the Giants are still one of baseball's best teams and the Diamondbacks are still one of baseball's worst teams, so San Francisco has to like their odds going into this one.
Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks earlier in the day.
Mike Yastrzemski Scratched Wednesday vs. Diamondbacks

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle report Mike Yastrzemski is a late scratch for Wednesday’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a tight hamstring. https://twitter.com/susanslusser/status/1423089710084235266. Yastrzemski last played in Monday’s 11-8 loss to the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Giants’ lineup, Yastrzemski...
FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

For the first time this season, FC Dallas looks to build a winning streak. Luchi Gonzalez has finally ended the club’s winless run on the road with a win last weekend in Kansas City and now the club looks to end another streak in Seattle (see the note below). The...
Austin Nola in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate while batting seventh in the order against Diamondbacks starter Caleb Smith. Our models project Nola for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

For much of the year, a lot of us may have looked at the San Francisco Giants with skepticism. Despite hanging in the NL West race with the preseason favorite Dodgers and Padres all year, the Giants might’ve been seen as something of a fluke, given their lack of hype and older roster.
Atlanta 8, Washington 4

A-grounded out for Santana in the 5th. b-doubled for Martin in the 6th. c-grounded out for Machado in the 8th. d-singled for Matzek in the 8th. E--Barrera (1). LOB--Washington 3, Atlanta 9. 2B--Escobar (6), García (1), Duvall (1), Fried (3). RBI--Kieboom (7), Fedde (1), García (4), Duvall 3 (6), Riley 2 (67), Swanson (59), Freeman 2 (63). SB--Parra (1). SF--Fedde, Riley.
Colorado 14, Miami 2

A-walked for Okert in the 7th. b-flied out for Bowden in the 7th. c-struck out for Campbell in the 8th. d-singled for Almonte in the 8th. LOB--Miami 6, Colorado 8. 2B--De La Cruz (1), Alfaro (9), I.Díaz (7), Story 2 (25), Rodgers (9), Hilliard 2 (4). HR--Rojas (6), off Almonte; Cron 2 (16), off Alcantara; Blackmon (7), off Alcantara; E.Díaz (13), off Okert; McMahon (18), off León. RBI--Sierra (2), Rojas (28), Cron 4 (50), Story (54), Hilliard (15), Tapia (45), Rodgers (28), Blackmon 2 (51), E.Díaz (28), McMahon 2 (58), Daza (29).
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

A-grounded out for K.Keller in the 7th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. E--Hayes (3). LOB--Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B--Park (4), Winker (29), Moustakas 3 (8). HR--Barnhart (6), off Brubaker; Winker (22), off Brubaker; India (13), off K.Keller. RBI--Moustakas 2 (15), Farmer 3 (39), Barnhart 3 (35), Winker (61), India (47).
Minnesota 5, Houston 4

A-pinch hit for Arraez in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th. 1-ran for Alvarez in the 10th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 11th. E--Garver (2). LOB--Minnesota 7, Houston 11. 2B--Polanco (23), McCormick (9). HR--Garver (13), off Greinke; Jones (1), off Ober; McCormick (11), off Ober. RBI--Garver (28), Kepler 2 (42), Arraez (26), Donaldson (45), Jones 2 (7), McCormick (36), Alvarez (72). SF--Kepler.
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

A-grounded out for Sandoval in the 6th. b-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. c-flied out for Barnes in the 8th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-intentionally walked for Warren in the 10th. E--Barnes (7). LOB--Los Angeles (A) 4, Los Angeles (N) 11. 2B--Fletcher (22), J.Iglesias (17), J.Turner...
Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

CHICAGO --  Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez...

