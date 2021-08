The price of crude oil declined sharply as investors remained concerned about the global economic recovery. The price of Brent declined by more than 4% to $67 while that of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined by more than 5% to $65.20. This decline pushed the share prices of key oil producers like BP and Royal Dutch Shell lower by more than 2%. This decline happened as the number of Covid-19 cases in China increased. There are also worries about the efficacy of the popular Chinese vaccine, Sinovac.